Are you someone who often measures the length of things around you? If yes, there is a compact digital ruler called Rollova 2.0 that might pique your interest. Rollova 2.0 is a pocket ruler capable of measuring curves, lines, and a variety of other surfaces.

Rollova 2.0 Digital Ruler

Hozo Design, the makers of Rollova 2.0, has used stainless steel, aluminum alloy, nylon plastic, and silicon rubber in the product. This is the second generation of the product and the company claims it is 60% more accurate and uses 25% less power while improving the processing efficiency. You also get a leather case to carry the ruler, making it convenient to carry around.

Rollova 2.0 has a 1.2-inch OLED display with a 128 x 64-pixel resolution to display the measurement. It supports three measuring units namely inch (decimal), inch (fraction), and centimeter (decimal).

To use the ruler, press and hold the button and roll it across the surface to measure distance. You’ll see the length in real-time on the device’s digital screen. You can see how it works in the video below:

You can use the ruler to measure objects up to 999.9 cm. You can even measure corners, thanks to its offset feature that considers the device’s radius or diameter in your measurement. Once you’ve made a measurement, you can choose to save the figures. The ruler saves up to 99 data entries in its internal storage.

As far as the battery is concerned, the Rollova 2.0 runs on CR1632 button battery. It has a standby time of 18,000 hours, which roughly translates to 2 years. However, your mileage may vary based on your usage frequency and other factors such as humidity and temperature.

If you’re interested in buying this digital ruler, you can use the link below to purchase the gadget from the company’s website.

Buy Rollova 2.0 ($89)