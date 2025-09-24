RGG Announces Yakuza Kiwami 3 & Dark Ties Letting Players Start Their Journey from Two Different Games

The next Yakuza game has been announced, and it is none other than Kiwami 3. However, like every other Yakuza game, this one also didn’t follow the usual route. Yakuza Kiwami 3 is the sequel to the Kiwami franchise, following the story of Kazuma Kiryu. However, the game is also packed with an entirely separate story in the same universe, led by Yoshitaka Mine and named Dark Ties. Both Kiwami 3 and Dark Ties are part of the same game, but have different stories set in the same world. Confusing? Let’s look at it in more detail.

Yakuza Kiwami 3 & Dark Ties Are Separate Games, But Come Together

Image Credit: RGG Studio

RGG just announced Yakuza Kiwami 3 during the RGG Summit 2025. However, minutes later, they also announced Yakuza Dark Ties in a separate trailer. RGG has mentioned that these two are “separate games,” but ironically, they come together in the same purchase. So, if you purchase Kiwami 3, you are also purchasing Dark Ties, which is perfect. Also, both game is set in the same city, so you will find overlapping characters, maybe excluding the main protagonist of both games.

Players can choose to play either Kiwami 3 or Dark Ties from the start without any catch. Although this weird marketing move is confusing, you can look at Dark Ties as a ‘DLC’. But as RGG is calling it a separate game, we can expect Dark Ties to be equally as long and eventful as the main series Kiwami 3. It is slightly different from games like Cyberpunk, where you have multiple PoVs of the same story. Even though the world overlaps, the stories for both games appear to be completely different.

