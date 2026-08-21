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Resonance: A Plague Tale Legacy Allegedly Leaked a Week Before Launch

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Resonance: A Plague Tale Legacy promo image featuring Sophia on a golden background.
Image Credit: Asobo Studio
In Short
  • Resonance: A Plague Tale Legacy's PC version has leaked ahead of its August 27, 2026 launch.
  • According to Reddit users on r/APlagueTale, major story spoilers have leaked online.
  • In addition, the first 30 minutes of gameplay have been released on YouTube.
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For the past week, video game leaks have plagued the internet, and now Resonance: A Plague Tale Legacy’s PC version is the latest game to fall victim to the leak wave. Originally announced at the Xbox Games Showcase 2025, Resonance: A Plague Tale Legacy is set to release next week on August 27, 2026, but some PC players already have their hands on it.

Reddit users on r/APlagueTale have reported that the full PC version of the A Plague Tale prequel has leaked. Alongside it, the first 30 minutes of gameplay is already on YouTube. So, major story spoilers are circulating online.

For players looking forward to the game, it’s best to stay off social media platforms to avoid spoilers for Asobo Studio’s upcoming release.

Some players were able to evade Steam’s countermeasures and access Resonance: A Plague Tale Legacy’s PC version, even though the game unlocks in approximately 6 days. Fortunately, the PS5 and Xbox Series X|S versions remain untouched, but the PC version has leaked a full week ahead of release and its Gamescom 2026 appearance at the Focus/Xbox booth.

Sophia on the cover for Resonance: A Plague Tale Legacy, leaked on PC ahead of release next week.
Image Credit: Asobo Studio

Resonance: A Plague Tale Legacy isn’t the only upcoming release facing leaks. GTA 6 has also faced multiple leaks in the past few weeks, with gameplay footage, new mechanics, and story cutscenes surfacing online around three months before its November 19, 2026, release.

It’s a disastrous moment for major publishers and developers everywhere, especially for Asobo Studio, since the Plague Tale prequel debuts in under a week.

Speaking of the game itself, Resonance: A Plague Tale Legacy is a prequel set 15 years before the events of A Plague Tale: Requiem.

The upcoming title follows a brand-new character named Sophia on Minotaur Island in a combat-centric experience set between the Middle Ages and the Minoan period. While this entry takes a more action-focused approach than the previous A Plague Tale titles, it still features intricate puzzle-solving mechanics that require players to use a Minoan Sphere.

So, are you avoiding the spoilers for Resonance: A Plague Tale Legacy on PC? Tell us in the comments section below.

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Portrait of Sagnik Adhikary
Sagnik Adhikary

Sagnik Adhikary is a Gaming Writer at Beebom with over 4 years of experience covering all sorts of news, guides, listicles, and more. He is an avid Marvel and Spider-Man fan, having poured 1000s of hours in Insomniac's marvelous outings. When he's not on the laptop typing away, Sagnik is busy holding the point in Marvel Rivals or looking for his next single-player obsession.

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