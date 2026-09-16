Home > News > Aniimo Officially Launches on PC and Console, Mobile Version Drops Next Week

Aniimo Officially Launches on PC and Console, Mobile Version Drops Next Week

Portrait of Ajith Kumar Ajith Kumar
Aniimo poster
Image Credit: Pawprint Studio
In Short
  • Aniimo has launched globally on PC and consoles today.
  • Aniimo's mobile version is scheduled for launch on September 23, 2026.
  • Aniimo is a free-to-play open-world creature-catching RPG title from Pawprint Studio.
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Aniimo, the next-gen creature-catching open-world RPG from Pawprint Studio, has launched worldwide on PC and consoles today. However, the mobile version of Aniimo will launch a week later, on September 23, 2026.

In case you didn’t know, Aniimo is in the same vein as games like Pokémon and Palworld. The game officially launched worldwide on September 16, 2026. It is a free-to-play title now available on PC (via Steam and Epic Games Store) as well as PlayStation 5|5 Pro and Xbox Series X|S. Sadly, Aniimo won’t be available on Nintendo Switch 2 at launch.

Pawprint Studio also released a launch trailer for Aniimo today. So, check out the latest trailer below before diving into the game:

Furthermore, when Aniimo’s release date was revealed alongside its pre-order packs last month, the mobile version was expected to launch on the same day as PC and consoles. However, Pawprint Studio has now confirmed that Aniimo will arrive on Android and iOS on September 23, 2026.

Thankfully, Aniimo supports cross-progression and cross-play at launch. So, players can easily link their accounts and continue their progress across their preferred platforms. If you are gearing up to play Aniimo on mobile, you can now pre-register for the game on the Google Play Store and App Store.

Aniimo is set in the massive continent of Idyll, where players can explore the colorful realm and catch the creatures using Aniipods. What’s so special about Aniimo is the ‘Twine’ mechanic. Players can twine with the creatures they collect and transform into them to use their skills and abilities in battle and environmental puzzles.

In addition, players can engage in competitive battles with other Pathfinders they meet on their journey. A PvPvE mode called “Egg Heist”, which is somewhat similar to Arc Raiders and Marathon, is also available at launch. Players can form a 3-player team to take on real-time searches and battles in the Lost Isles region.

In a nutshell, Aniimo is jam-packed with plenty of exciting content at launch. Are you planning to play the game on PC or console? Let us know in the comments below.

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Ajith Kumar

Ajith Kumar is a Gaming and Entertainment Writer at Beebom, with over three years of experience delivering the latest news, guides, reviews, etc. He is a video game aficionado who has held a controller for almost his entire life. He loves immersing himself in souls and souls-like games, as well as story-rich RPGs, ARPGs, Survival Horror, and PS exclusives. His hunger to devour other players has led him to spend countless hours on live-service games like Marvel Rivals, Valorant, Fortnite, and ARC Raiders. After work, you will find him trying to clear his never-ending gaming backlog or juggling between his favorite live-service titles. Apart from gaming, Ajith also enjoys watching movies, TV shows, anime, and Real Madrid.

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