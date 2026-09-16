Aniimo Officially Launches on PC and Console, Mobile Version Drops Next Week

Aniimo, the next-gen creature-catching open-world RPG from Pawprint Studio, has launched worldwide on PC and consoles today. However, the mobile version of Aniimo will launch a week later, on September 23, 2026.

In case you didn’t know, Aniimo is in the same vein as games like Pokémon and Palworld. The game officially launched worldwide on September 16, 2026. It is a free-to-play title now available on PC (via Steam and Epic Games Store) as well as PlayStation 5|5 Pro and Xbox Series X|S. Sadly, Aniimo won’t be available on Nintendo Switch 2 at launch.

Pawprint Studio also released a launch trailer for Aniimo today. So, check out the latest trailer below before diving into the game:

ANIIMO IS LIVE ON PC AND CONSOLES WORLDWIDE!



Idyll has opened its gates! Immerse yourself and discover a beautiful world full of wonderful creatures.



Start your adventure on PC and Consoles today.



Stay tuned for the mobile version arriving September 23. — Aniimo (@Aniimo_EN) September 16, 2026

Furthermore, when Aniimo’s release date was revealed alongside its pre-order packs last month, the mobile version was expected to launch on the same day as PC and consoles. However, Pawprint Studio has now confirmed that Aniimo will arrive on Android and iOS on September 23, 2026.

Thankfully, Aniimo supports cross-progression and cross-play at launch. So, players can easily link their accounts and continue their progress across their preferred platforms. If you are gearing up to play Aniimo on mobile, you can now pre-register for the game on the Google Play Store and App Store.

Aniimo is set in the massive continent of Idyll, where players can explore the colorful realm and catch the creatures using Aniipods. What’s so special about Aniimo is the ‘Twine’ mechanic. Players can twine with the creatures they collect and transform into them to use their skills and abilities in battle and environmental puzzles.

In addition, players can engage in competitive battles with other Pathfinders they meet on their journey. A PvPvE mode called “Egg Heist”, which is somewhat similar to Arc Raiders and Marathon, is also available at launch. Players can form a 3-player team to take on real-time searches and battles in the Lost Isles region.

In a nutshell, Aniimo is jam-packed with plenty of exciting content at launch. Are you planning to play the game on PC or console? Let us know in the comments below.