Resident Evil Creator Hideki Kamiya Says Requiem Leakers “Deserves a Thousand Deaths”

Resident Evil Requiem is very close to release, and fans cannot be more excited to get their hands on it. Unfortunately, some have already gotten their hands on the game, and they have started spoiling vital story information on social media. The issue became so serious that Capcom had to officially make a statement requesting the leakers to not spoil the game for everyone. Although the statement was very mild and emotional from Capcom, original Resident Evil 2 director Hideki Kamiya decided to take the other route. The ex-Resident Evil director took to X to publicly criticize the leakers, even saying they deserve a thousand deaths.

“A Detestable Act…Deserves A Thousand Deaths,” Original Resident Evil 2 Director Rips into RE9 Leakers

Hideki Kamiya is a legend in the gaming community and has worked on some of Capcom’s biggest titles to date, like Resident Evil 2, Devil May Cry, and Okami. He was obviously frustrated seeing leakers spoil years of work from the developers and writers, right before the release. Hideki Kamiya has a history of not speaking kindly about leakers, but this time, he went a bit further than usual, showing his deep frustration with Resident Evil Requiem leakers.

Image Credit: Capcom

He took to X and said how the final developments of Resident Evil 2 were also leaked in a magazine, mentioning the selfish satisfaction the leakers must feel to ruin the experience of players who have been looking forward to the game for years. Mr. Kamiya then continues saying how he hopes the leakers are cursed to never be able to play games again.

“It’s a despicable act that destroys the happiness of everyone, and deserves a thousand deaths… May you be cursed to never be able to play games again…”

Although the official statement was in Japanese, the translation should be similar to what we have stated above. Now, I don’t think leakers deserve death, as they do provide important information when push comes to shove. However, leaking a highly anticipated game’s story right before its release is a scummy move that should be criticized.

