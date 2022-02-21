Reliance Jio’s India-Asia-Xpress (IAX) Undersea Cable System to Land in Maldives

Reliance Jio has announced that it will bring its multi-terabit India-Asia-Xpress (IAX) undersea cable system to the Maldives. This system will connect the island nation to the internet hubs in India and Singapore.

Reliance Jio Announces to Land IAX System in the Maldives

The high-speed and high-capacity IAX undersea cable system will connect the island of Hulhumale, which is located in the south of North Malé Atoll in the Maldives, to the major internet hubs. This will deliver secure, high-quality, and affordable internet service in the country.

The IAX undersea cable system aims to provide high-capacity and high-speed internet routes, originating from Mumbai and going all the way to Singapore. The IAX line will have additional branches, landing in Malaysia and Thailand. Jio will land its IAX system in the Maldives by partnering with the nation’s government and Ocean Connect Maldives. Our subsidiary, Ocean Connect Maldives (OCM) signed an agreement with Reliance Jio Infocomm Limited to establish the Maldives' first direct connection to an International Submarine Cable System. (1/4) pic.twitter.com/riLK69EIok— Maldives Fund Management Corporation (@mfmc_mv) February 21, 2022

Reliance Jio, via a press release, reveals that these high-capacity and high-speed systems will provide “more than 200Tb/s of capacity at speeds of 100Gb/s, over 16,000 kilometers.”

Mathew Oommen, the President at Reliance Jio, stated how today’s global economy struggle with low-latency broadband for connecting people, businesses, content, and online services. With the IAX system in place, the Maldives aims to boost its social as well as economical development. The move will allow the citizens to access high-speed internet connection at affordable prices. Plus, this partnership also helps support Web 3.0-capable internet services.

“IAX will not only connect the Maldives to the world’s content hubs but will also support the explosive growth in data demand expected from new initiatives being launched by the government of the Maldives. Jio is very pleased to be working with the government of the Maldives to help realize this ambition by providing high-quality, terabit capacity supporting Web 3.0-capable internet services,” Oommen stated.

Along with IAX, Jio is also developing an India-Europe-Xpress (IEX) cable system that will connect Mumbai and Milan, which will land in Savona. Additional landings of this line include the Middle East, North Africa, and the Mediterranean. While the IAX system is expected to be ready by the end of 2023, the IEX system will be ready for service by mid-2024.