Ever since last year, we have seen a ton of rumors and certifications concerning the Redmi Note 10 devices. Last week, however, we got an official confirmation that the said devices will be launched in India in early March. Well today, a leaked Amazon listing has revealed the launch date for the Redmi Note 10 series in India.

The Redmi Note 10 devices, as per the leaked Amazon listing, will launch on March 10 in the Indian market. The listing, which was recently discovered in a now-deleted tweet, states that the Redmi Note 10 series is “launching on 10th March”. Though we suggest you take this leak with a pinch of salt, the company’s obsession with the number 10 for this series could hint at this being the correct launch date.

Now, it looks like Xiaomi is planning to launch four variants – Redmi Note 10 4G, Redmi Note 10 5G, Redmi Note 10 Pro 4G, and Redmi Note 10 Pro 5G. So, as you can tell, there won’t be a Pro Max variant this time, like we saw with the Redmi Note 9 series. But, I’m excited to see the company unveil its first-ever 5G-enabled Redmi Note smartphone in India.

Coming to the prices of the devices, there are no mentions of them in the leaked listing. However, going by the pricing of the previous Redmi Note devices, reports suggest that the base Redmi Note 10 4G will start at around Rs. 13,000. On the other hand, the Redmi Note 10 5G models will be priced above the Rs. 15,000 mark. The upcoming lineup will see the company compete with the recently launched Realme X7 series in the country.