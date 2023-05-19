Redmi A2 and Redmi A2+ Introduced in India; Starts at Rs 5,999

The latest addition to the Redmi phone lineup is the new Redmi A2 series in India. This consists of the Redmi A2 and the A2+, succeeding the Redmi A1 series from last year, and falls in the really affordable price segment. Have a look at the price, features, and more.

Redmi A2 Series: Specs and Features

The Redmi A2 and the Redmi A2+ look a lot like the Redmi A1 and the Redmi A1+, respectively, and come with a leather-finish back panel, which houses a fingerprint scanner too. But, this is restricted to the Redmi A2+. The phones are scratch and splash resistant. There are three color options to choose from, namely, Sea Green, Calming Aqua Blue, and Classic Black.

The phones feature the same 6.52-inch HD+ display as the predecessors. The LCD IPS display supports a 120Hz touch sampling rate and 400 nits of brightness. The difference is in the chipset; the new Redmi A2 and the A2+ are powered by the MediaTek Helio G36 SoC as opposed to the Helio A22. The devices come equipped with up to 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage. There’s a virtual RAM option too for up to 3GB of extra RAM.

The camera department has 8MP AI dual rear cameras and a 5MP selfie shooter. You get to try features like portrait mode, time-lapse, and much more. The Redmi A2 series is backed by a 5,000mAh with a 10W charger. Both run Android 13 Go Edition.

Additional details include FM Radio support (which is soon to become a necessity for smartphones in India), a 3.5mm audio jack, a memory card slot, dual SIM card slots, a Micro-USB port (which is disappointing), and much more.

Price and Availability

The Redmi A2 series starts at Rs 5,999 and will be available for purchase via Amazon, Mi.com, Mi Home, and all retail stores. Here’s a look at the prices.

Redmi A2

2GB+32GB: Rs 5,999

2GB+64GB: Rs 6,499

4GB+64GB: Rs 7,499

Redmi A2+

4GB+64GB: Rs 8,499

As for the offer, ICICI Bank card holders can get up to Rs 500 on the purchase of any of the aforementioned options.