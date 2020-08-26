The Realme X7 series will go official on September 1st next week. It was earlier said to include the standard Realme X7 and the X7 Pro. The Chinese giant will, however, take the wraps off a ‘Player Edition’ variant of the Realme X7 Pro. And if rumors are to be believed, then the Realme X7 Pro Player Edition will be the first smartphone to be powered by the Snapdragon 860 chipset.

Yeah, you read that right. Not the flagship Snapdragon 865 but instead, a lite version of the Snapdragon 865 perhaps. Qualcomm is yet to announce the Snapdragon 860 SoC, which also brings 5G connectivity in tow, as per the teaser image attached below. The chipset’s performance will most probably sit somewhere between the Snapdragon 855 and 865.

There have been no leaks surrounding the Snapdragon 860 chipset, except for a little chatter in the rumor mills. Thus, we do not know the performance difference to expect from this chipset.

Apart from the Snapdragon 860-powered Player Edition, Realme X7 is rumored to be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 720 chipset. A Geekbench listing for the phone, with 8GB of RAM, was spotted recently. Not much else is known about the vanilla X7 just yet.

The company, on the other hand, has been revealing tidbits of information for Realme X7 Pro on social media. We already know that the device will sport a 120Hz AMOLED panel with 1200nits of peak brightness and 4096 brightness adjustment levels. We also know how the devices will look, boasting a huge ‘Dare to Leap’ tag on the rear panel (as shown in the header image above).

The device has also been spotted on e-tailer website JD.com. It revealed that X7 Pro will include a 64MP quad-camera module on the rear and a punch-hole selfie camera. Rumors further suggest that it will include an octa-core chipset clocked up to 2.6GHz (most likely Dimensity 1000+), coupled with 8GB of RAM and 128GB built-in storage.

We expect Realme to tease more features of the X7 series in the days leading up to the launch, so stay tuned for more information.