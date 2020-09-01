Alongside the Realme X7 series and Realme V3, the world’s cheapest 5G smartphone, the company has also launched a weighing scale in China. The Realme Scale is priced quite attractively and fits perfectly in the company’s 1+4+N AIoT strategy to compete against Xiaomi.

The Realme Scale is merely 23.3mm in thickness and includes a 6mm reinforced glass cover at the top. It includes a hidden LED display that looks clean and helps save power, says the company. The scale can be used to measure weight up to 350 kgs with 50 grams precision.

The scale also comes with two modes – one is the pet mode that lets you weigh your puppies, cats, or rabbits up to 9.99 kgs with an accuracy of up to 10 grams. You can also use the Realme Scale to weigh fruits and other small objects.

One of the standout features of the Realme Scale has to be body fat measurement. The device is also equipped with a high-precision BIA sensor. It collects and analyses bioelectric current info from your body to output your body fat, muscle content, and other such details.

The highlight of the Realme Scale is that it supports real-time heart-rate monitoring. The scale comes equipped with a heart rate sensor and displays your static heart rate information while you weigh yourself. All of this data is available within the Realme Link app, making it easier for you to track your health and weight loss/ gain journey.

The company boasts that the scale can last up to 360 days and can only be replaced with a new one instead of being repaired.

Price and Availability

The Realme Scale is priced at CNY 129 (~Rs. 1,380) and will be available at a special introductory price of CNY 99 (~Rs. 1,059) in China. It comes in 2 color variants namely white and blue. The Realme Scale goes on sale starting from September 15.