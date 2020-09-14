Realme is planning to launch its upcoming smartphone – Realme C17 first in Bangladesh. On its official Facebook handle, the company revealed that the Realme C17 will be announced on September 21 in the country. The product launch event is set to take place at 12 PM local time (11:30 AM IST).

Realme has officially confirmed the presence of a 90Hz display in the handset. The company says this is Realme’s first ‘mid-range level premium smartphone’ in the C series. However, we already know all the specifications of the Realme C17, thanks to a new leak.

According to images shared by Twitter user the_tech_guy, the Realme C17 will feature a 6.5-inch HD+ 90Hz IPS LCD display. The device will have a 90 percent screen-to-body ratio and 600 nits peak brightness.

Realme C17

Specifications :

◾6.5 inches HD+ 90Hz IPS LCD display

◾SD 460 SoC

◾(13MP+8MP+2MP+2MP) quad rear cameras and 8MP front camera

◾6GB+128GB

◾5000mAh battery with 18W charging pic.twitter.com/A9GWPIP6B9 — the_tech_guy (@_the_tech_guy) September 14, 2020

Under the hood, the Realme C17 is likely to come equipped with Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 460 chipset. The handset will feature 6GB of RAM coupled with 128GB of internal storage. For security, the device comes with a physical fingerprint scanner.

In terms of optics, the device may pack an ultra-wide quad camera setup. The primary camera will be a 13MP sensor with an f/1.8 aperture. The ultra-wide lens is an 8MP sensor with a 119-degree field of view. You also get a 2MP macro camera with a 4cm focus distance and 2MP monochrome lens for B&W portrait filter in Portrait mode. For selfies, the device will have an 8MP camera with AI capabilities.

Realme may pack a massive 5000mAh battery that supports 18W fast charging on this device. The battery is said to last up to 34 days on standby, while 18W Quick Charge will charge up to 32 percent in 30 minutes.

The handset will be available in two color variants namely Navy Blue and Lake Green. In case all these specifications sound strikingly similar to you, you’re not alone because this is almost similar to what the recently-launched Oppo A53 offers. Moreover, the rumored OnePlus Clover also comes close in most of the specifications.

Featured Image Courtesy: the_tech_guy / Twitter