Realme is not yet done with its budget-centric Realme 7 series and has unveiled the latest Realme 7 5G, its newest addition to the lineup in Europe today. The company boasts that Realme 7 5G is the ‘most affordable 5G smartphone’ in Europe. It isn’t merely a standard Realme 7 with a 5G modem but includes a different MediaTek chipset under the hood.

Realme 7 5G Specifications

The company has carried forward the AG Split design and matte finish of Realme 7 over to its 5G counterpart. Realme 7 5G features a 6.5-inch Full-HD+ LCD panel with a 120Hz refresh rate and a 180Hz touch response rate. The display boasts a 2400 x 1080-pixel resolution and a punch-hole cutout, with a 16MP selfie sensor, at the top left.

Now, the design and display might be quite similar to the standard Realme 7 but the company has upgraded the chipset to offer you 5G connectivity support. And well, it looks like Realme has answered your prayers as this is the first MediaTek Dimensity chipset-powered 5G phone to make its way out of China.

The Realme 7 5G is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 800U 5G chipset. It will be available in a single RAM + storage configuration, i.e 6GB+128GB. The storage can be expanded up to 256GB via a microSD card. The smartphone runs Realme UI out-of-the-box.

The Dimensity 800 chipset enables dual-mode 5G connectivity on this smartphone. It supports all major EU bands. Also, if you want to know about its performance, Realme shared that the Dimensity 880U AnTuTu benchmark score sits close to 350,000. We have attached a screenshot of the same right here:

Realme 7 5G comes equipped with a massive 5,000mAh battery with 30W Dart Charge support. It will allow you to juice up your phone from 0% to 100% in just 65 minutes. You will also find a side-mounted fingerprint sensor, doubling as the power button, and a 48MP quad-camera setup on the rear. It also sports an 8MP ultra-wide lens, a 2MP mono, and a 2MP macro camera.

Price and Availability

Realme 7 5G has been priced at 279 euros (~Rs. 24,500) for the single 6GB+128GB variant. You will, however, be able to grab this smartphone for only 229 euros (~Rs. 20,100) during the Amazon Black Friday sale that kicks off November 27th. It will be available to buy in a single Baltic Blue color variant.