No Apple 5G Modems as of Now! Qualcomm Will Continue to Supply Chips

Apple has been rumored to use its own 5G chips, starting next year but it seems like this won’t be the case as of now. This is due to the recent agreement between Apple and Qualcomm, which solidifies the latter’s position as a 5G modem chip supplier for at least three years. Have a look at the details.

Apple Will Use Qualcomm’s 5G Chips!

As per recent development, Qualcomm will continue to supply its Snapdragon 5G Modem‑RF Systems for iPhones launched in 2024, 2025, and 2026. This means that we won’t get to see Apple 5G modems anytime soon and the alleged iPhone 16, the iPhone 17, and even the iPhone 18 will keep on using the ones from Qualcomm.

This will also be true for the rumored iPhone SE 4, which is expected to launch next year or maybe in 2025. This was highly expected to be the first one to have Apple’s 5G modem. Following this, the iPhone 16 was also expected to get the custom 5G baseband chip but all this is a matter of the past!

The new information comes after Qualcomm’s CEO, Cristiano Amon hinted at ending ties with Apple for the 5G modems. This was speculative, though!

The 5G chips by Apple were expected to be based on the 4nm process and come with support for Sub-6GHz bands. More details regarding this have been behind the veil and it seems like it will continue to stay this way until Apple shares some concrete plans about its custom 5G chips.

We will let you know whenever we hear more on this, so, stay tuned. Meanwhile, Apple will be hosting its Wonderlust event at 10:30 pm tonight, which will see the arrival of the much-anticipated iPhone 15 series and the new Apple Watch Series 9. We will be covering the event live, so, don’t forget to tune in for all the updates you need about the new iPhones. And, here’s how you can watch it!

Featured Image: iPhone 14 Pro Max