Yesterday’s Strands Hints: Answers for December 12, 2025

Anshuman Jain

Missed out on yesterday’s puzzle and now can’t find the solution? Or maybe you just need help learning the ins and outs of this popular game. Well, no worries, we have got you covered with yesterday’s NYT Strands hints and answers for puzzle #649 for December 12, 2025.

Yesterday’s NYT Strands Theme

Today’s theme is:

Shakespearean titles
Look for words related to:

Famous English Plays

Hints of Yesterday’s NYT Strands

NYT Strands is word word-finding game, where the goal is to find all the different words related to one single theme, which changes every single day. You might have some trouble learning how to play Strands at first, but it gets easier the more you play it. So here is another hint for yesterday’s NYT Strands game:

Hint

If the above hint isn’t much of a help, here are some more clues to help you find yesterday’s words:

  • MI
  • TE
  • SH
  • ME
  • ME
  • TW
  • TH

Yesterday’s NYT Strands Spangram Hint

Now, let’s take a look at yesterday’s Spangram hint for December 12, 2025, to help you solve the rest of the game. It is horizontal and starts with the letters “TH”.

Spoiler Alert!

Scroll past this AT YOUR OWN RISK. The theme word answers for today’s Strands below.

Yesterday’s Strands Spangram Answer

If you still couldn’t guess the correct word for yesterday’s Strands Spangram, then here is the answer. Proceed at your own risk:

1 ? T
2 ? H
3 ? E
4 ? B
5 ? A
6 ? R
7 ? D

You can click on the ? reveal letter by letter before uncovering the full solution.

NYT Strands Answers for Yesterday’s Puzzle

Finally, the moment you have been waiting for, here are the answers to yesterday’s NYT Strands for December 12th, 2025.

  • MIDSUMMER
  • TEMPEST
  • SHREW
  • MERCHANT
  • MERRY
  • TWELFTH

Difficulty Level for Strands Today

As a NYT Strands veteran player and based on my experience with the game, I would rank today’s game 3 out of 5. On my scale, 1 is the easiest and 5 is the hardest, in terms of difficulty.

Yesterday’s Strands puzzle was not an easy one to crack, especially if you are not a Shakespeare nerd. All the words are references to his plays, and I understood after cracking the word “MERCHANT,” which is the first word of the famous title, The Merchant of Venice. Once I got that figured out, the rest of it was easy to solve.

What is yesterday’s Strands Spangram for December 12?

If you are unable to solve puzzle #649, then the Spangram for Strands puzzle yesterday for December 12, 2025, is “THEBARD”.

What is yesterday’s Strands theme?

The theme for yesterday’s Strands game is – Shakespearean titles

How to play old NYT strands games?

Similar to Connections and Wordle, NYT Strands now has a dedicated “archive” page. So, you can subscribe to NYT Games and play old puzzles by selecting the desired date on the website.