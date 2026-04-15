Pragmata Global Release Times and Countdown Timer

Pragmata is the new sci-fi IP from Capcom that follows the story of Hugh and his android companion Diana. The game is only hours away from releasing, and gamers have high hopes for it. If you are planning to play Pragmata on launch, check our Pragmata release times and countdown guide to not miss the launch time.

Pragmata will release on April 16 at 9:00 PM PDT for PC. When it comes to console, the game will roll out at midnight local time globally on April 17, for PS5, Xbox Series X/S, and Nintendo Switch. This means that the release time on consoles will be different based on the region’s timezone. With that out of the way, here is the Pragmata PC release date and time for some of the regions around the world:

United States Eastern Time : 12:00 AM EDT, April 17 (midnight)

: 12:00 AM EDT, April 17 (midnight) United States Pacific Time : 9:00 PM PST, April 16

: 9:00 PM PST, April 16 Canada : 12:00 AM EDT, April 17 (midnight)

: 12:00 AM EDT, April 17 (midnight) Brazil : 1:00 AM BRT, April 17

: 1:00 AM BRT, April 17 United Kingdom : 5:00 AM BST, April 17

: 5:00 AM BST, April 17 Germany : 6:00 AM CEST, April 17

: 6:00 AM CEST, April 17 Italy : 6:00 AM CEST, April 17

: 6:00 AM CEST, April 17 South Africa : 6:00 AM SAST, April 17

: 6:00 AM SAST, April 17 Saudi Arabia : 7:00 AM AST, April 17

: 7:00 AM AST, April 17 India : 9:30 AM IST, April 17

: 9:30 AM IST, April 17 China : 12:00 PM CST, April 17

: 12:00 PM CST, April 17 Singapore : 12:00 PM SGT, April 17

: 12:00 PM SGT, April 17 South Korea : 1:00 PM KST, April 17

: 1:00 PM KST, April 17 Japan : 1:00 PM JST, April 17

: 1:00 PM JST, April 17 Australia : 2:00 PM AEDT, April 17

: 2:00 PM AEDT, April 17 New Zealand: 4:00 PM NZDT, April 17

Image Credit: Capcom

Pragata is the newest IP from Capcom, and it features a touch of Death Stranding with the combat Capcom games are famous for. With the success of Resident Evil Requiem, whether Capcom will share a similar success with Pragmata is yet to be seen.

Pragmata Release Countdown Timer

For regions that we didn’t mention above, simply follow our Pragmata release countdown timer here to know when the game releases on PC:

Pragmata Releases In 00 Days 00 Hours 00 Minutes 00 Seconds Pragmata is now out everywhere!

Pragmata Preload Game Size

Game size for Pragmata has been revealed for all platforms, so here is a quick look for you:

PC : 40 GB

: 40 GB PlayStation 5 : 33.5 GB

: 33.5 GB Xbox Series X/S : 33.5 GB

: 33.5 GB Nintendo Switch 2: 17 GB

Pragmata is now available for preload on all platforms. Head to the Pragmata store page, purchase the game for your device, and start downloading the game.

So, now you know the release date and time for Pragmata. Are you dropping in on day 1? Let us know in the comments below.