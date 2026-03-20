Pokemon TCG Pocket Mega Shine Set Goes Big With Shiny Mega Gengar

Opening booster packs in Pokemon TCG Pocket is always fun for those who aren’t into collecting physical TCG cards and rather love making their own Pokedex right on their mobile devices. Being a collector, it’s always essential to look out for chase cards that elevate your collection and make your decks powerful in Pokemon battles. The newly announced Pokemon TCG Pocket Mega Shine set features two such cards that are quite the treat for players. The expansion brings the beloved Mega Gengar and Mega Charizard X in their shiny forms, and here’s all you need to know about it.

Pokemon TCG Pocket’s Next B2b Expansion Mega Shine Brings Rare Shiny Cards

Pokemon TCG Pocket has announced its next B2b expansion called Mega Shine, which is a new Themed Booster Pack set. According to the official announcement trailer, the set will be released on March 25, 2026, at 6 PM PDT.

Keep your shades handy, you're going to need them 🕶️



The newest #PokemonTCGPocket expansion will #MegaShine bright starting next week. ✨ pic.twitter.com/AQ5rkrQnJc — Pokémon TCG Pocket (@PokemonTCGP) March 19, 2026

The announcement trailer showcased some of the cards that will be featured in the set, with the obvious Shiny Mega Gengar EX being the top chase card of the set. However, another shiny EX card, Mega Charizard X EX, will also be one of the most sought-after cards from the expansion that fans will certainly hope to pull.

Apart from the usual chase cards, the Mega Shine set will also bring baby shinies like Ponyta, Zorua, Dragonair, and Pineco to the booster packs as well, each of which features its own distinct personality. Coming down to the stats, the Mega Gengar and Mega Charizard X shiny cards both boast over 200 HP and deal over 100 damage on each hit. While these cards are both Stage 2 cards, you’ll need their Stage 1 evolutions to evolve these Mega Shinies during a Pokemon battle.

The reveal trailer also showcased several other cards, such as Empoleon, Phione, Slowpoke, Morpeko, Scyther, Calem Trainer, and Mega Gengar EX and Mega Charizard X EX in their non-shiny forms. While it hasn’t been revealed whether both the full art chases will feature an animated intro or not, looking at the card’s design, it’s better that I didn’t spend my hard-earned cash on buying Ascended Heroes ETB.

Are you going to rip open Mega Shine packs to chase that Shiny Gengar in Pokemon TCG Pocket? Let us know in the comments below when you do!