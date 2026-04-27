Pokemon GO Leak Reveals Coordinated Raids Feature Coming Soon

Raid Battles have always been one of the most exciting parts of Pokemon GO. Not only does it allow players to get their hands on some rare Pokemon, but it also brings the community together. Over the past few months, there have been chatters about a potential new raid feature that might be making its way into the game. And now, recent leaks hint at a new Pokemon GO Coordinated Raid feature in the works, which sounds like a completely different take on raids than anything we’ve seen so far.

Leaked Pokemon GO Coordinated Raids Coming Soon, Requires Multiple Trainers to Defeat One Boss

According to The Pokemod Group, a new raid tier has been datamined from the Pokemon GO game files, and from what it looks like, this isn’t your usual raid format. The leaked Pokemon GO Raids format is expected to be tougher than even Elite Raids, which likely means you’ll need a large group of players to take them down.

Image Credits: The Pokemod Group X account

The leaks also hint that a new special type of attack will be making its way into Pokemon GO, which will require players to perform coordinated attacks. So far, we only know that coordinated attacks in the game can be performed on a raid boss only if it has reached low HP. To use this attack, one will need to raise and hold their devices in the air along with the other players participating in the battle.

Coordinated Raids will follow a different approach to catching the Raid encounters. Instead of the usual Premier Ball or Master Ball throws, it looks like the game will switch to an automatic catch system. And from what it seems, you might still need to hold your device up in the air to complete the catch.

Honestly, this looks something very similar to that old trailer we saw 10 years ago. But the question arises, when will this Pokemon Go Coordinated Raid feature drop in the game?

Players are speculating that it could be rolled out during a major Pokemon GO event, like GO Fest or the 10th anniversary. The raids might even bring in the debut of Mega Mewtwo, Paradox Pokemon, or Arceus.

Are you excited for the newly leaked Pokemon GO Coordinated Raids feature? Let us know in the comments below.