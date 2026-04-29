Pokemon TCG Pocket Players Can Get Free 120 Pack Hourglasses for a Limited Time, Here’s How

Ever since Pokemon’s 30th Anniversary Celebration, Pokemon TCG Pocket is handing out a stream of free rewards, and it seems like they are not slowing down anytime soon. Now, with another milestone at the corner, Pokemon TCG Pocket is back at it again with 120 free Pack Hourglasses. This will be a limited-time offer that might end without any prior notice. That said, here’s everything you need to know.

Pokemon TCG Pocket Gives Out 120 Free Pack Hourglasses to Celebrate 200M Downloads

Pokemon TCG Pocket players can now log in to the game and claim a total of 120 free Pack Hourglasses. This gift campaign started on April 28, 2026, at 11 PM PDT and will run until May 15, 2026, 10:59 PM PDT. To grab the rewards, simply open the game, head to the Gifts section, and claim them from your in-game mail.

Image Credits: Pokemon TCG Pocket app (screenshot by Arnamoy Das / Beebom)

Released on October 30, 2024, Pokemon TCG Pocket has steadily grown its player base ever since. In just a short time, the game has crossed $1.5 billion in revenue and even earned a nomination at The Game Awards 2024. Now, with nearly 200 million downloads across Android and iOS, the game is celebrating the milestone by handing out 120 free Pack Hourglasses.

For players chasing their favorite cards from the Pulsing Aura expansion, this campaign is a great opportunity, as you can open up to 10 packs for free. On top of that, the ongoing 30th Anniversary celebration is still rewarding players with packs from the early Mega Expansions packs and 360 Pack Hourglasses.

Whether you’re a new player or a seasoned collector, this is one of those moments you don’t want to miss. So, are you excited about the 120 free Pack Hourglasses in Pokemon TCG Pocket? Which packs are you planning to open? Let us know in the comments below.