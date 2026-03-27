Pokemon GO Leak Suggests In-Game Auto Catcher Is Finally Coming

For years, GO Plus+ has been the premium Pokemon GO accessory that essentially plays the game for you. With the simple click of a button, it catches every Pokemon in your vicinity, spins Poke Stops, and stocks your item bag. However, players haven’t had a way to access these features directly in-game without using a physical device. That could soon change as recent leaks suggest Pokemon GO may be finally adding an in-built Auto Catcher years after its release.

Pokemon GO’s Leaked In-Game Auto Catcher Might Break or Fix the Game

Catching Pokemon in Pokemon GO, whether it’s with a regular Pokeball or a Masterball is a core mechanic of the game. However, when a player is fed up with constantly swiping their phone screens, only to let the Pokemon escape while catching, they turn to auto catchers. Now, imagine if the game provided an in-game feature to you that helps you catch them without the effort? Neat right?

According to PokeMiners, a reliable dataminer in the Pokemon GO community, a new gadget that helps you with exploration has popped up in the game’s code. The description in the code reads, “A gadget that automatically throws Pokeballs and spins PokeStops for you while exploring.”

Image Credit: PokeMiners / Niantic

The above-mentioned info about the in-game device is quite similar to the already existing auto catchers, like the official Pokemon Go Plus+, which costs $55. Go-tcha Evolve, DuoMon 3 Pro, and Brook Auto Catch are some of the other auto catchers that are compatible with Pokemon GO. Other than that, there are also other unethical ways to use auto catchers, but that’s unsafe and might lead to a permanent account ban.

An in-game Pokemon GO auto catcher would eliminate the need to spend $55 on a plastic Pokeball that glows and catches Pokemon. This could serve as a highly convenient alternative to players who want a faster way to play the mobile game. It would also open new avenues for players during Pokemon GO events who do not want to miss out on catching Pokemon passively.

However, the Pokemon GO community on Reddit is quite skeptical about the in-game item being a free offering, as they believe Niantic will monetize the feature. On , one player commented below the leaked code when asked whether it would be a single-use item or a subscription, “Subscription, for sure. They want that constant revenue stream, and the users will want 365-day/year access as well.”

Another wrote, “This will never be a permanent item. They got you hooked on the monthly pass; this is just the new gimmick.” One user even called out Niantic and said that the virtual Pokemon GO auto catcher may have hidden tiers and fees where, “$5 and it throws a regular Pokeball, $10 and it throws a great or ultra ball.”

Honestly, an in-game auto catcher wouldn’t be a bad idea if only the prices were lower than the actual GO Plus +. After all, it would provide a lot of flexibility to players, as they can catch Pokemon while participating in Trainer Battles or challenging Raid Bosses.

Are you excited for this leaked Pokemon GO feature? Or would you prefer the old school method? Let us know in the comments below.