Pokemon Champions Global Release Date and Times (Countdown Timer)

Pokemon fans have patiently waited for this moment as the biggest stadium game is almost here. Pokemon Champions is coming this April, and some players might have already started preparing for it. However, it’s crucial to know when the game is releasing in your region. That’s why we have listed Pokemon Champions’ global release times, along with a countdown timer to help you track the remaining hours.

Pokemon Champions will release on Wednesday, April 8, 2026, at 3 AM UTC. Once the game is launched globally, you can download it for free from the Nintendo eShop.

For players from different parts of the world, we have listed the global release times of the game below:

Region Release Date Release Time US (West) April 7, 2026 8:00 PM PT Mexico April 7, 2026 9:00 PM CT US (East) April 7, 2026 11:00 PM ET Brazil April 8, 2026 12:00 AM BRT Universal Coordinated Time April 8, 2026 3:00 AM UTC UK April 8, 2026 4:00 AM BST Europe April 8, 2026 5:00 AM CEST Turkey April 8, 2026 6:00 AM TRT India April 8, 2026 8:30 AM IST Vietnam April 8, 2026 10:00 AM ICT China April 8, 2026 11:00 AM CST Japan April 8, 2026 12:00 PM JST Australia April 8, 2026 1:00 PM AEDT

Pokemon Champions is a free-to-play game, and preloading the game isn’t needed. If you want, you can wishlist the game, so that you’ll be notified once the game goes live.

Pokemon Champions Countdown Timer

We have created a Pokemon Champions Countdown Timer that will help you to track the time left until the game’s release:

Pokemon Champions Releases in: 00 Days 00 Hours 00 Minutes 00 Seconds Pokemon Champions is out now!

Pokemon Champions Gameplay Details

Image Credits: The Pokemon Company

Similar to the Stadium games, Pokemon Champions will solely focus on Pokemon battles. The game includes several new features that enhance the original turn-based battle. Below we have listed all the details:

Over 100+ final evolution Pokemon will only be available for Battles.

Players can utilise type matchups, Abilities, Stat Alignment, and Items to strategise their teams.

Obtain Pokemon using in-game recruitment mechanics or transfer from Pokemon HOME.

Various Battle Modes like Ranked, Private, Casual, and Competitive will give players multiple occasions to learn about the battle system.

Some Pokemon Legends ZA Mega Evolutions will debut in the game after it releases.

Special challenges will give players various items, such as Mega Stones, Held Items, and more.

Free and Paid Pokemon Champions Battle Pass has a reward for every type of player.

That’s everything for our Pokemon Champions Global release times and countdown. Are you excited for this game? Let us know in the comments!