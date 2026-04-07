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Pokemon Champions Global Release Date and Times (Countdown Timer)

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Pokemon Champions Timer
Image Credit: Beebom
In Short
  • Pokemon Champions will release globally on April 8, 2026, at 3 AM UTC.
  • The game can be downloaded from Nintendo eShop for free.
  • It will feature a new style of turn-based battles with great visuals.

Pokemon fans have patiently waited for this moment as the biggest stadium game is almost here. Pokemon Champions is coming this April, and some players might have already started preparing for it. However, it’s crucial to know when the game is releasing in your region. That’s why we have listed Pokemon Champions’ global release times, along with a countdown timer to help you track the remaining hours.

Pokemon Champions Global Release Date and Time

Pokemon Champions will release on Wednesday, April 8, 2026, at 3 AM UTC. Once the game is launched globally, you can download it for free from the Nintendo eShop.

For players from different parts of the world, we have listed the global release times of the game below:

RegionRelease DateRelease Time
US (West)April 7, 20268:00 PM PT
Mexico April 7, 20269:00 PM CT
US (East)April 7, 202611:00 PM ET
Brazil April 8, 202612:00 AM BRT
Universal Coordinated TimeApril 8, 20263:00 AM UTC
UK April 8, 20264:00 AM BST
Europe April 8, 20265:00 AM CEST
TurkeyApril 8, 20266:00 AM TRT
India April 8, 20268:30 AM IST
Vietnam April 8, 202610:00 AM ICT
China April 8, 202611:00 AM CST
Japan April 8, 202612:00 PM JST
Australia April 8, 20261:00 PM AEDT

Pokemon Champions is a free-to-play game, and preloading the game isn’t needed. If you want, you can wishlist the game, so that you’ll be notified once the game goes live.

Pokemon Champions Countdown Timer

We have created a Pokemon Champions Countdown Timer that will help you to track the time left until the game’s release:

Pokemon Champions Releases in:
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Days
00
Hours
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Seconds

Pokemon Champions is out now!

Pokemon Champions Gameplay Details

Pokemon Champions Gameplay
Image Credits: The Pokemon Company

Similar to the Stadium games, Pokemon Champions will solely focus on Pokemon battles. The game includes several new features that enhance the original turn-based battle. Below we have listed all the details:

  • Over 100+ final evolution Pokemon will only be available for Battles.
  • Players can utilise type matchups, Abilities, Stat Alignment, and Items to strategise their teams.
  • Obtain Pokemon using in-game recruitment mechanics or transfer from Pokemon HOME.
  • Various Battle Modes like Ranked, Private, Casual, and Competitive will give players multiple occasions to learn about the battle system.
  • Some Pokemon Legends ZA Mega Evolutions will debut in the game after it releases.
  • Special challenges will give players various items, such as Mega Stones, Held Items, and more.
  • Free and Paid Pokemon Champions Battle Pass has a reward for every type of player.

That’s everything for our Pokemon Champions Global release times and countdown. Are you excited for this game? Let us know in the comments!

When is Pokemon Champions releasing in the US?

Pokemon Champions will be released on April 7, 2026, at 11 PM ET in US East and at 8 PM PT in US West.

Will Pokemon Champions be a free-to-play game?

Yes, Pokemon Champions will be a free-to-play game after it releases.

What are the supported platforms for Pokemon Champions?

Pokemon Champions will support Nintendo Switch 1 and Switch 2 after the game releases on April 8, 2026. The game can also be played on mobile devices once it releases later this year.

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Portrait of Arnamoy Das
Arnamoy Das

Mathematics Major by degree, Content Writer by profession, and Gym Rat by obsession. Diagnosed with Multiple Hobby Disorder: one day I’m grinding on Roblox, Pokémon, or Genshin; the next I’m sketching anime characters, smacking cricket balls, or hanging upside down. My Nights are for Dostoevsky and Kafka, with psychology and philosophy sprinkled in like seasoning for existential crises. At Beebom, I turn my gaming hours into words that (hopefully) save others from rage-quitting.

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