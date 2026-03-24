Pokemon Champions Release Date Revealed and It’s Closer Than You Think

It’s been almost a month since the celebration of Pokemon’s 30th Anniversary, and Pokemon Champions was shrouded in mystery, especially its release window. But now, the veil has finally been lifted. The release dates have been officially announced, and they’re closer than you might expect. If you’re an avid Pokemon fan, it’s time to gear up for what could be the biggest Pokemon battle game yet. Here’s everything that was revealed recently.

The game’s official X account revealed that Pokemon Champions is scheduled for Wednesday, April 8, 2026, on Nintendo Switch 1 and Switch 2. A mobile version of the game is on its way, with no exact release date being announced. After launching on mobile devices, the game will support crossplay between Nintendo Switch.

The Pokemon Champions Starter Pack bundle will also be available after the game’s release. This will include the base game along with in-game benefits like added Pokemon storage space, an extra battle song, and more. On top of that, Switch 2 players will be able to download a free update that allows them to enjoy the battle scenes with even clearer graphics.

You can expect turn-based gameplay similar to the previous mainline Pokemon titles, with appealing high graphics. The battle system will utilise Pokemon Type Chart matchups, abilities, natures, and more.

Some new Mega Evolutions from Pokemon Legends ZA were also confirmed to return in Pokemon Champions, with their own unique abilities. Additionally, to help you expand your team, Pokemon Home connectivity will be made available after the game’s release. You will be able to transfer Pokemon caught in other games, such as Pokemon GO, Pokemon Legends ZA into Pokemon Champions.

That sums up everything announced for Pokemon Champions. Are you excited for the game? Let us know in the comments!