Pokemon Champions Producer Reveals Only Final Evolution Pokemon Will Be Available

The biggest battle stadium game, Pokemon Champions, is a few weeks away from its release. With this game, Pokemon fans might be able to immerse them into the battles, which may feel like happening in life. However, if you thought about using Eevee, Chansey, or any cute pre-evolutions, then they are unavailable in the game. According to the producer of the game, only the final evolution Pokemon will be made available.

Pokemon Champions Will Only Allow Final Evolutions At Launch, Until Devs Are Satisfied

Image Credit: The Pokemon Company

In a recent interview with GameStop, the producer of Pokemon Champions, Masaaki Hoshino, revealed that the game will feature only final evolutions. Players will be able to battle using them, and there’s no method added where you’ll be able to evolve Pokemon. This also implies that there won’t be any starter evolutions or pre-evolutions of the final forms.

Hoshino said in the interview,

“At launch, only final evolutions will be available. However, we may consider earlier evolutions, after introducing plenty of the final evolutions. For now, this approach is more accessible for new players.”

This decision completely simplifies the game and makes it friendly for players who are unfamiliar with the Pokemon Battle System. There are plenty of Pokemon, and it’s not possible to feature all of them in Champions, which would make the meta unorganised.

At the same time, this completely ditches the use of Eviolite, a held item that significantly increases the defense and special defense of a Pokemon that can still evolve. This item was mostly used on Pokemon like Rhydon, Dusclops, Chansey, Clefairy, and Porygon2.

With all the earlier evolutions banned, the fan-favorite Pokemon, Pikachu, will be making its way into Pokemon Champions. Normally, Pikachu is a second-stage evolution, which should have been restricted, as Raichu is the final evolution. Mega Raichu X and Y, the mega evolution of Raichu, was introduced in Pokemon Legends ZA Mega Dimensions DLC. However, it appears that Pikachu will be treated as a final stage Pokemon in Champions. After all, it’s the mascot of the Pokemon Company.

What do you think about this change in Pokemon Champions? Let us know in the comments down below!