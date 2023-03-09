Poco X5 5G Is Launching in India on March 14

Poco recently introduced the mid-range Poco X5 Pro 5G in India and it’s now time for its sibling, the Poco X5 5G to arrive in the country. The company has confirmed that the Poco X5 5G will enter the Indian market on March 14, which is next week.

Poco X5 5G Coming to India Next Week

The Poco X5 5G will be unveiled on March 14 at 12 pm in India. The launch event will be live-streamed via YouTube and you can also get real-time updates via Poco’s Twitter and other social media platforms. All eyes are on the All Star. 👀



Latest in line, the POCO X5 5G is all set to launch on 14th March at 12PM on @flipkart.

Save this link now 👉🏿 https://t.co/uMfXEeRzFu#The5GAllStar pic.twitter.com/0208FTsVO9— POCO India (@IndiaPOCO) March 9, 2023

The phone will be available via Flipkart, much like all the Poco phones, and will come in black, blue, and green colorways. The design has been revealed too; it will match the looks of the Poco X5 Pro and will feature a huge camera island at the back to include the rectangular camera setup and the company’s logo. The front has a punch hole present in the center. There’s also a 3.5mm audio hack at the top end.

To recall, the Poco X5 has already made its global debut last month. It comes with a 6.67-inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and a Full HD+ screen resolution. Under the hood, there’s a Snapdragon 695 SoC paired with up to 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage.

The device gets triple rear cameras, including, a 64MP primary camera, an 8MP ultra-wide lens, and a 2MP macro camera. There’s a 13MP selfie shooter. The Poco X5 also comes with a 5,000mAh battery with 33W fast charging and runs MIUI 13 based on Android 12. We are yet to know its update cycle in India.

As for the price, Poco has teased a sub-Rs 20,000 price tag but exact details remain unknown. We shall let you know once the launch takes place, so, stay tuned.