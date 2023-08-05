Poco M6 Pro 5G with Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 Arrives In India; Starts at Rs 10,999

Xiaomi set the budget smartphone segment ablaze with the Redmi 12 5G launch earlier this week. And now, Poco has rebranded the Redmi 12 5G and launched it as the much-awaited Poco M6 Pro 5G in India today. With this launch, Poco becomes the second brand, after Redmi, to bring the Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 SoC to India. With features like a 90Hz display, 5,000mAh battery, 6GB RAM, and much more, Poco M6 Pro 5G aims to bring 5G to more netizens in the country. Here’s all you need to know about the smartphone:

Poco M6 Pro 5G: Specs and Features

Poco M6 Pro 5G ships with a 6.79-inch Full-HD+ LCD display with a 90Hz adaptive refresh rate and 550 nits of peak brightness. The display is encased in a plastic midframe and protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 3 at the front and back. The dual-tone glass back is also home to an edge-to-edge black camera island at the top.

Under the hood, the device is powered by the 4nm Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 chipset coupled with Adreno 613 GPU. It ships with up to 6GB of LPDDR4X RAM and up to 128GB of UFS 2.2 storage. Additionally, the device comes with support for Turbo (virtual) RAM expansion of up to 6GB and 1TB of storage expansion via SD card.

In the camera department, the M6 Pro offers a 50MP primary camera with a 2MP depth sensor. The center punch-hole houses an 8MP selfie camera. The device is backed by a 5,000mAh battery with support for 18W wired charging.

In terms of connectivity, there is dual nano SIM 5G support, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.1, a 3.5mm headphone jack, GPS + GLONASS, and a USB Type-C port. The overall footprint of the smartphone is also slim with only 8.17mm thickness, and it is IP53 dust and splash resistant. Out of the box, the device runs MIUI 14 based on Android 13. In terms of security, Poco M6 Pro 5G comes with a side-mounted fingerprint scanner embedded within the power button.

Poco M6 Pro 5G: Price and Availability

Poco M6 Pro 5G will retail starting at Rs 10,999 in India. It will go on sale via Flipkart from August 9 at noon and will be available in Forest Green and Power Black color options. Take a look at the pricing of the two Poco M6 Pro 5G configurations in India.

4GB+64GB : Rs 10,999 (offer price: Rs 9,999)

: Rs 10,999 (offer price: Rs 9,999) 6GB:128GB: Rs 12,999 (offer price: Rs 11,999)

Additionally, you can avail an instant discount of Rs 1,000 using ICICI Bank Credit Card, Debit Card, and EMI transaction. Now, does this look like a better deal than the Redmi 12 5G? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.