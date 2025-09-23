PlayStation State of Play Is Happening Tomorrow with Huge Game Reveals Fans Can’t Miss

A couple of days back, we covered a leak on a potential State of Play from Sony at the end of this week. Finally, the leak was true as today, Sony officially announced a State of Play for September 24, Wednesday. With the end of the year approaching and Sony mentioning that multiple titles will be showcased in the upcoming State of Play, gamers can expect a ton of major reveals tomorrow. Sadly, only one big title has been announced so far, but we have leaks for the other potential titles that may make an appearance.

State of Play Will Showcase Saros, While No Mention of Wolverine

This State of Play is going to be a major event, covering new looks at anticipated third-party and indie titles, alongside updates on games under PlayStation Studios. The PlayStation blog also reveals that there will be an extended look at Saros, the new title from Housemarque that is expected to arrive next year. However, the main game that gamers are likely to see is Marvel’s Wolverine, which was also leaked to be the highlight of this State of Play.

Sony hasn’t mentioned anything about Marvel’s Wolverine yet, which is expected. As the State of Play leak was accurate, we can also expect this information to have some truth to it.

Alongside Wolverine, gamers can also expect more information on Phantom Blade 0, a new look at Bungee’s Marathon, and the Metroidvania God of War. But these won’t be the end of it, so expect many new titles to also pop up for both 2026 and successive years. We are also likely to see more of Naughty Dog, another PlayStation Studio title that has received barely any updates since its first announcement.

So, which game are you anticipating in the upcoming PlayStation State of Play? Let us know in the comments.