PlayStation Announces Covert State of Play for 007 First Light

Sony’s PlayStation State of Play livestream has become a staple for gaming fans worldwide, giving thrilling updates and previews about the platform’s upcoming titles. These showcases constantly feature new releases, exclusive revelations, and in-depth reveals at highly anticipated games.

In the previous State of Play edition, Sony revealed its upcoming titles, like Marvel Tokon: Fighting Souls, Ghost of Yotei, and IO Interactive’s new stealth title 007 First Light. Now, Sony is about to stream a special State of Play episode dedicated to 007 First Light, which will showcase how IOI is shaping James Bond’s journey to become the iconic agent he’s known to be. Here’s everything you need to know about the stream.

PlayStation State of Play Will Showcase 30 Minutes of 007 First Light Gameplay

PlayStation and IO Interactive’s Senior Global Communication Manager, Yann Roskell, announced a PlayStation State of Play special stream for 007 First Light, which will take place on September 3 at 11 am PT (7 pm BST/8 pm CEST).

“Prepare for a deep dive on 007 First Light! During this special State of Play, the development team at IO Interactive declassifies new gameplay on James Bond’s upcoming espionage action-adventure thrill ride,” Roskell said, promising over 30 minutes of gameplay showcasing Bond’s first assignment as an MI6 trainee.

The stream, which will appear on PlayStation’s YouTube and Twitch, will include high-speed car chases, stealth sequences, and shootouts, with IO Interactive offering post-playthrough commentary.

007 First Light, due to release in 2026 on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch 2, and PC, tells a brand new Bond origin narrative. Roskell previously teased, “This is a Bond like you’ve never seen him before… at only 26 years old, he isn’t the fully fledged 007 you know from the tux-and-martini days but a man with sharp instincts, sometimes reckless, who is still learning when to fight, when to bluff, and when to disappear into the shadows.”

Built on IOI’s Glacier Engine, the game combines stealth and action and is optimized for PS5 Pro at 60 FPS in Quality Mode, making this demo an incredible moment for Bond fans.

