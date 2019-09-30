Just days after a report from 9to5Google suggested that the upcoming Pixel 4’s ‘Motion Sense’ gesture navigation feature will only be supported in 38 countries by 9 apps in all, XDA now says that support for the much-hyped feature might be a little more widespread than earlier reported. According to the blog, a pre-release APK for Motion Sense seems to suggest that the feature will be supported in 53 countries, and by 23 apps.
Sadly, though, nothing seems to have changed for folks in India, as the feature will still not be available here. As can be seen from the list below, some of the notable markets still absent from the list include Japan, China, South Korea and Russia, while new additions to the list include French Guyana, New Caledonia and a few other smaller nations for the most part.
- American Samoa
- Austria
- Australia
- Belgium
- Bulgaria
- Canada
- Croatia
- Cyprus
- Czech Republic
- Denmark
- Estonia
- Finland
- France
- French Guiana
- French Indian Ocean Territories (both MCCs are listed)
- French Polynesia
- Germany
- Greece
- Guadeloupe
- Guam
- Hungary
- Ireland
- Italy
- Korea
- Latvia
- Lithuania
- Luxembourg
- Malta
- Martinique
- Netherlands
- New Caledonia
- Northern Mariana Islands
- Norway
- Poland
- Portugal
- Puerto Rico
- Romania
- Saint Barthélemy
- Saint Martin
- Saint Pierre and Miquelon
- Singapore
- Slovakia
- Slovenia
- Spain
- Sweden
- Switzerland
- Taiwan
- United Arab Emirates
- United Kingdom
- United States of America
- United States Virgin Islands
- Wallis and Futuna
In case you don’t know it already, Motion Sense is expected to be the headline feature on the Pixel 4, and will enable users to control media playback via hand gestures. While an earlier report, also from 9to5Google, had claimed it will be supported by only 9 apps at launch, XDA now says that it might be supported by at least around 23, as can be seen from the following list:
- Amazon Music
- Anghami
- Apple Music
- TIDAL Music
- Wynk Music
- iHeartRadio
- MyMusic
- Gaana Music
- YouTube Music
- Google Play Music
- Hungama Music
- JioSaavn
- 지니 뮤직 (Genie Music)
- 벅스 (Bugs Music)
- Pandora
- Napster Music
- Shazam
- SiriusXM
- KKBOX
- Spotify
- Spotify Stations
- Deezer Music Player
- AWA
Image Courtesy: AnhEm TV (via YouTube)