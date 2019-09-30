Just days after a report from 9to5Google suggested that the upcoming Pixel 4’s ‘Motion Sense’ gesture navigation feature will only be supported in 38 countries by 9 apps in all, XDA now says that support for the much-hyped feature might be a little more widespread than earlier reported. According to the blog, a pre-release APK for Motion Sense seems to suggest that the feature will be supported in 53 countries, and by 23 apps.

Sadly, though, nothing seems to have changed for folks in India, as the feature will still not be available here. As can be seen from the list below, some of the notable markets still absent from the list include Japan, China, South Korea and Russia, while new additions to the list include French Guyana, New Caledonia and a few other smaller nations for the most part.

American Samoa

Austria

Australia

Belgium

Bulgaria

Canada

Croatia

Cyprus

Czech Republic

Denmark

Estonia

Finland

France

French Guiana

French Indian Ocean Territories (both MCCs are listed)

French Polynesia

Germany

Greece

Guadeloupe

Guam

Hungary

Ireland

Italy

Korea

Latvia

Lithuania

Luxembourg

Malta

Martinique

Netherlands

New Caledonia

Northern Mariana Islands

Norway

Poland

Portugal

Puerto Rico

Romania

Saint Barthélemy

Saint Martin

Saint Pierre and Miquelon

Singapore

Slovakia

Slovenia

Spain

Sweden

Switzerland

Taiwan

United Arab Emirates

United Kingdom

United States of America

United States Virgin Islands

Wallis and Futuna

In case you don’t know it already, Motion Sense is expected to be the headline feature on the Pixel 4, and will enable users to control media playback via hand gestures. While an earlier report, also from 9to5Google, had claimed it will be supported by only 9 apps at launch, XDA now says that it might be supported by at least around 23, as can be seen from the following list:

Amazon Music

Anghami

Apple Music

TIDAL Music

Wynk Music

iHeartRadio

MyMusic

Gaana Music

YouTube Music

Google Play Music

Hungama Music

JioSaavn

지니 뮤직 (Genie Music)

벅스 (Bugs Music)

Pandora

Napster Music

Shazam

SiriusXM

KKBOX

Spotify

Spotify Stations

Deezer Music Player

AWA

Image Courtesy: AnhEm TV (via YouTube)