Peacemaker Season 2 Will Have New Credits, a BIG Cameo and a New Character: James Gunn

DC Studios is at full swing, and while its fanbase is going bananas over the approaching release of Superman, another project to look forward to is Peacemaker Season 2, which is set to release in August. If the hype created by its trailer was not enough, James Gunn and John Cena have let us in on more information about Peacemaker Season 2, and trust me when I say it, the tea, my friends, is indeed hot. So, without further ado, let’s dive into all the new information we have regarding Peacemaker Season 2’s new credits, cameos, and characters.

Peacemaker Season 2 Will Have New Opening Credits

Image Credit: DC Studios (via YouTube/DC)

John Cena and James Gunn appeared for an interview with Entertainment Weekly and revealed quite a lot of important information about Peacemaker Season 2. Now, while people had their doubts with Season 1, what pulled people into the show was the catchy and groovy opening credits featuring “Do Ya Wanna Taste It” by WIG WAM.

Now, James Gunn and John Cena revealed that they have redone the opening credits of Peacemaker Season 2. The reasoning they gave for it was that almost every character in season 1 had died, and they didn’t have a choice. In his official statement, James Gunn said-

“We killed everyone in the season, so we kind of had to. Everyone died!” – James Gunn

He further said that they not only redid the dance sequence but also removed the original song by WIG WAM. Gunn said that there will be a new song included in the opening credits. He also revealed that he did a lot of thinking and then chose a song that fit the story of Peacemaker Season 2.

“I really went back and forth an awful lot, And at the end of the day, I decided that we use a new song that’s a little bit more about what the season’s about.” – James Gunn

So, what do you think? Was changing the beloved sequence for Peacemaker Season 2 a good idea? Let us know in the comments.

There Will Be a Big Cameo

Image Credit: DC Studios/MAX (via YouTube/MAX, screenshot by Shashank Shakya/Beebom)

Now comes the interesting part. In the interview, James Gunn also revealed that there are going to be some interesting cameos. Not just that, but James Gunn also let us know that by the end of Peacemaker Season 2, there is going to be a big cameo, and since characters from Superman (2025) will also appear in the movie, the most probable cameo seems to be of none other than the beloved Kryptonian. In his comment, he said-

“We see a lot of different characters from Superman in the [season], [including] Isabela and Nathan and Sean, and then we see a bunch of other characters later on in the season from other parts of the DCU and from Superman. There might even be one really, really, really big cameo near the end of the show.”

However, while the most probable cameo seems to be of Superman, I believe that James Gunn is going to introduce a new character altogether, and this character might turn out to be DCU’s Batman. There have been rumors that Gunn is secretly casting for Batman, and this might turn out to be his platform to reveal who he is. So, let’s wait and see what happens.

Peacemaker Season 2 Will Also Reveal a New Character

Peacemaker has several enemies by himself, but now, we have a villain trying to take down Eagley as well. According to Gunn, Peacemaker Season 2 will introduce us to Red St. Wild, played by Michael Rooker. James Gunn revealed that Red St. Wild is a world-renowned Eagle hunter, and now, he has his eyes on Eagley. Gunn stated that Eagley has his fanbase, and it was only natural to give a villain to him as well.

“His name is Red St. Wild, and he’s the world’s foremost eagle hunter who is on a mission to kill Eagly, We thought Eagly was probably the most popular character from season 1, and so in season 2, he has his own story with his nemesis, played by none other than the despicable Michael Rooker.” – James Gunn

So, now that we have all this information, it’s only natural for our excitement regarding Peacemaker Season 2 to be at its peak. While we have a long time to wait, looking at all these reveals, it seems that the patience will be worth it. So, let’s wait and see what DCU has in store for us.