NPCI (National Payments Corporation of India) has launched a new chatbot that shows information about NPCI’s services. Dubbed PAi, the chatbot is available in English and Hindi.

PAi will provide accurate information regarding NPCI’s products and services such as UPI, BHIM, FASTag among others. It also shows you various offers available across UPI and RuPay.

You can simply type or use the voice search option to provide your query and get relevant results. For instance, say you would like to learn about NETC FASTag. All you have to do is ask PAi something like ‘What is NETC FASTag?’ and it will provide you with satisfactory details, as you can see in the image below.

CoRover Private Limited, a Bengaluru-based startup is behind PAi assistant. Although PAi has limited language support right now, it will be available in regional languages in the near future.

“Chatbots powered by conversational AI brings every customer closer to verified information on their digital payments. CoRover is excited to partner with NPCI and contribute to the vision of building robust digital payment infrastructure for India and the world.”, said CoRover Founder & CEO Ankush Sabharwal.

Speaking of the initiative, Kunal Kalawatia, Chief of Marketing, NPCI said, “We are glad to unveil AI-powered Pai for our users. In this fast-paced world, addressing user queries is the need of the hour. We believe PAi will create entirely new user experiences that are as natural and easy as conversations, help users know about our products and in-turn promote digital payments.”

Try NPCI Chatbot