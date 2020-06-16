Oppo has revealed the list of devices that support VoWiFi (Wi-Fi Calling) in India. The list also specifies the expected timeline for devices that don’t support VoWiFi in the country just yet.

VoWiFi helps you make high-quality calls even if you’re in areas with poor signal connectivity, provided your Wi-Fi has decent bandwidth. It is worth noting that Wi-Fi calling is currently supported by just Airtel and Reliance Jio in India.

You can switch on Wi-Fi calling on Oppo phones through Settings -> SIM Card & Cellular Data -> Wi-Fi Calling. Do not forget to check out our step-by-step guide to enable WiFi calling in case you run into any issues or face difficulty finding the toggle in other phones. That said, let’s get to the devices running on ColorOS 7 that support VoWiFi.

List of Oppo Phones That Support Wi-Fi Calling

Oppo K3

Oppo A5 2020

Oppo F11

Oppo F11 Pro

Oppo A9

Oppo A9 2020

Oppo F11 Pro Marvel’s Avengers Limited Edition

Oppo Reno2 F

Oppo F9

Oppo F9 Pro

Oppo Reno

Oppo R17 Pro

Oppo Reno 2

Oppo F7

Oppo F7 128G

Oppo Reno 10x Zoom

According to Oppo’s tweet, Oppo R15 Pro will get VoWiFi support by the end of June. Moreover, the company’s flagship Find X series will gain Wi-Fi calling by the end of July.

Now that Oppo has provided VoWiFi to most of its current smartphones in India, we could expect increased VoWiFi adoption. Meanwhile, do let us know if you’re satisfied with Wi-Fi calling and share your experience with the feature in the comments.