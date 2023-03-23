OnePlus Nord CE 3 and Nord Buds 2 Launching in India on April 4

After OnePlus’ flagship launch event, which saw the arrival of the OnePlus 11, the OnePlus 11R, and even its first tablet in India, the company is all set to welcome new Nord products. It has been revealed that the new Nord CE 3 and the Nord Buds 2 will launch in India on April 4. Here’s what to expect below.

New OnePlus Nord Products Launching Soon

OnePlus will host its ‘Larger than life’ Nord event on April 4 at 7 pm to introduce the Nord CE 3 and the Nord Buds 2. It will be a global launch too. The Nord CE 3 will succeed the Nord CE 2 and will fall in the mid-range price segment while the Nord Buds 2 will be affordable TWS earbuds. We don't mean to exaggerate, but we have something #LargerThanLife coming your way on April 4. Stay tuned.#OnePlusNordCE3Lite 5G

April 4, 19:00 IST | 14:30 BST— OnePlus (@oneplus) March 23, 2023

The company has also showcased how both these products will look like. The Nord CE 3 will come with a flat-edge design and huge rear camera housings. This matches the previously leaked renders of the phone. It is seen in a refreshing Pastel Lime color, which appears quite attractive.

The specs remain unknown but a recent rumor hints at a 6.72-inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, the Snapdragon 782G chipset, 50MP triple rear cameras, and a 5,000mAh battery with 80W fast charging. The phone is expected to run Android 13-based OxygenOS 13. It could be priced under Rs 30,000.

As for the Nord Buds 2, the earbuds will come with a pill-shaped in-ear design, much like the OnePlus Nord Buds. The TWS will be made available in black and white colors. There’s no word on the earbuds’ capabilities as of now but we expect them to show some improvements like enhanced AI ANC over their predecessor and fall under Rs 5,000.

OnePlus has also revealed that the Nord CE 3 will provide users with 2 months of YouTube Premium, get discounts on exchanging older OnePlus devices, and stand a chance to win more exciting prizes. We will get more details about the upcoming OnePlus Nord products soon. So, stay tuned, and do tell me how you feel about the Nord CE 3’s Lime color in the comments below.