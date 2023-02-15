OnePlus Monitor E 24 Now Available in India at Under Rs 15,000

OnePlus, back in December 2022, forayed into the monitor segment with the launch of the OnePlus Monitor X 27 and the E 24 in India. While the former became available at the same time, the latter’s price and availability remained concealed. Not anymore, as the affordable OnePlus Monitor E 24 is now available in the country. Check out the price and more details below.

OnePlus Monitor E 24: Price and Availability

The OnePlus Monitor E 24 is priced at Rs 11,999 and can now be purchased via the company’s website, Amazon, Flipkart, OnePlus Experience Stores, and the OnePlus Store app. To recall, the mid-range OnePlus Monitor X 27 is also available to buy at Rs 27,999.

Buy OnePlus Monitor E 24 via Flipkart (Rs 11,999)

There are a few offers people can avail of. If the purchase is made via Flipkart, users can get a 10% off on HSBC Bank, IndusInd Bank, and OneCard cards, along with the option to avail of no-cost EMI. If bought via OnePlus.in, users can get no-cost EMI options and up to Rs 500 cashback in the MobiKwik wallet.

A Look at the Specs and Features

As a reminder, OnePlus’ affordable monitor comes with a 24-inch Full HD IPS display with a 75Hz refresh rate with Adaptive Sync technology, a 178-degree wide angle, and support for 16.7 million colors. It has a 16:9 aspect ratio and TÜV Rheinland certification.

The Monitor E 24 has a slim design with an adjustable stand and built-in space for better cable management. There’s support for USB-C for users to charge their phones and tablets via the monitor and even pair the devices. This supports 18W charging.

Other connectivity options include an HDMI 1.4 port, a VGA port, and a headphone jack. There’s also support for multiple modes — Standard, Movie, Game, Picture, and Web. So, will you go for the new affordable monitor? Let us know in the comments below.