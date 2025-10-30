One Piece Anime Voice Acting Cast Wraps Egghead Arc Recording On a Delicious Note

If you have been watching the One Piece anime weekly, then you would know that we are in the endgame phase of the Egghead arc. It’s no longer a speculation that the ongoing Egghead arc in One Piece will end in 2025, as Toei Animation has recently confirmed that the next arc, Elbaf, will officially begin in 2026 after a break. More new information regarding the voice acting work for the Egghead arc has surfaced online today.

The voice recording work for the Egghead arc was officially wrapped up earlier today. The One Piece voice acting cast also cut a cake with Dr. Vegapunk’s face in celebration of completing their parts. Interestingly, One Piece 1155 is written on top of the cake, which has the fans guessing whether it will be the final episode of the Egghead arc.

Image Credit: Toei Animation Team (via X/@pewpiece)

There are 12 more chapters left to be adapted in the Egghead arc, and there are roughly 9 weeks left in 2025. So, Toei Animation will ramp up the pace of the climax of the Egghead arc and is expected to cover the remaining chapters in eight episodes.

Therefore, we can also speculate that the One Piece anime will air for the rest of the year without any breaks to conclude the Egghead arc. Stay tuned for more information about the Egghead arc. In the meantime, let us know your predictions for the Egghead arc finale in the comments below.