One Piece Anime to Release Only 26 Episodes Per Year Starting from Elbaf Arc in 2026

The One Piece anime by Toei Animation has been a weekly anime for the most part since the series’ inception in 1999. Hence, fans have always been eagerly awaiting the release of new One Piece episodes every week for decades now. However, the long-standing weekly release tradition is about to change as Toei Animation has made a statement regarding the One Piece anime’s release schedule going forward today.

One Piece Anime Release Schedule to Change in 2026

Unfortunately, the One Piece anime is confirmed to take a three-month break (January-March 2026) after the conclusion of the Egghead arc later this year. More importantly, the Toei Animation staff have revealed that the One Piece anime will be broadcasting only 26 episodes per year from 2026. So, yes! The One Piece anime is becoming a seasonal anime with 26 episodes (previously a weekly anime) starting next year.

Following another long break, the most-awaited Elbaf arc will begin in the One Piece anime starting in April 2026. The production staff has also remarked that One Piece anime will be a 1:1 anime adaptation going forward, i.e., each new episode will cover only one manga chapter from the Elbaf arc.

Image Credit: Toei Animation (via X/@Eiichiro_Staff)

Furthermore, the character designs of the Straw Hat Pirates, along with their new costumes in the Elbaf arc, have been revealed today, which you can view below:

Image Credit: Toei Animation (via X/@Eiichiro_Staff)

The One Piece anime is entering a long hiatus after taking a six-month break last year, and to top it off, the anime’s broadcast schedule has been changed. However, it’s understandable that the anime staff want to maintain the gap between the One Piece anime and manga.

That said, what do you think about Toei Animation’s decision to make One Piece a seasonal anime from next year? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.