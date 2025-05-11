One Piece Episode 1129 Release Date and Time (Countdown)

The exhilarating rematch between Luffy and Kizaru ended with our beloved protagonist knocking out the admiral. While fans thought the threat had been eliminated, things rapidly escalated as one of the Five Elders, Saint Saturn, arrived on Egghead island. The Elder arrived in his demonic form, and if you are waiting to see more of his powers in the next episode, check out the release date and time of One Piece Episode 1129 in your region here.

Fans waiting to see the Straw Hat Pirates face off against Saturn have to wait a bit more, as Episode 1129, titled “Kuma’s Past: A World Where You Are Better Off Dead,” is not coming out this weekend. Instead, a recap of Kuma and Bonney’s backstory will air this Sunday, May 11, 2025.

Next week, One Piece Episode 1129 is confirmed to air on May 18, 2025, at 8:45 AM PT (11:45 AM EST).

Release time in the US: 8:45 AM PT on May 18, 2025

8:45 AM PT on May 18, 2025 Release time in the UK: 4:45 PM BST on May 18, 2025

4:45 PM BST on May 18, 2025 Release time in Australia: 2:45 AM AEST on May 19, 2025

2:45 AM AEST on May 19, 2025 Release time in the Philippines: 11:45 PM PHT on May 18, 2025

11:45 PM PHT on May 18, 2025 Release time in India: 09:15 PM IST on May 18, 2025

One Piece Episode 1129 Countdown

Do not worry if you couldn’t find your region above, here is a dedicated One Piece anime episode 1129 countdown timer:

What to Expect from One Piece Episode 1129?

Image Credit: Toei Animation (via X/@ToeiAnimation)

The previous episode ended with Bonney attacking the Elder unexpectedly. The upcoming episode will focus on their conflict first and learn more about Saturn’s powers in One Piece. As the episode title suggests, the episode will move on to showcase the complete backstory of Bartholomew Kuma and Bonney. As a manga reader, I can only say this is going to be the most tragic backstory we have witnessed in One Piece

So, grab your handkerchiefs to prepare for the most emotional episode ever. The latest episodes of the One Piece anime are simulcast on Crunchyroll and Netflix. That said, what do you think would have happened to Kuma in the past? Let us know in the comments below.