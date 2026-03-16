One Piece Star Mayumi Tanaka Promises to Voice Luffy For Another Decade

Mayumi Tanaka, the renowned Japanese voice actor, has portrayed so many popular characters in various anime throughout her career. But she will always be remembered by the anime community as the beautiful voice behind the future pirate king, Monkey D. Luffy, in One Piece. Mayumi-san is now 71 years old, and her future as Luffy remains unclear. Fans have been wondering whether Mayumi can continue voicing Luffy, and the voice actress finally revealed her future voice acting plans today.

Mayumi Tanaka Will Continue Voicing Luffy in One Piece Anime

Recently, Mayumi Tanaka-san won the “Best Supporting Voice Actor” for the role of Turbo Granny in Dandadan at the 20th Seiyuuu Awards. During her acceptance speech, Mayumi Tanaka opened up about her plans for the future and revealed that she will continue to do her best as Monkey D. Luffy and all the future roles for the next decade:

I do not think I will be able to live as long as Mako-san (voice actor of Goku in Dragon Ball series), but I will do my best for another ten years or so.

Image Credit: (via X/@pewpiece)

This is a huge relief for the One Piece fans, as no one else can fill her shoes as Monkey D. Luffy in the One Piece anime. Earlier, there was news that the production team wants Mayumi to voice Luffy in the upcoming One Piece remake. Now, Mayumi’s words at the award ceremony hint at her continuing to play Luffy in the original One Piece anime as well as the One Piece remake.

Kazuki Yao, the iconic voice behind Franky, announced his retirement not long ago. The production crew did find a versatile voice actor as a replacement for Yao, but he couldn’t come close to Yao-san’s greatness. So, fans have been worried about the future of the main voice actors of One Piece.

Fortunately, Mayumi-san aims to voice Luffy for another decade now. We hope that all the voice actors remain in good health, so they can continue to play their favorite roles. However, if the health problem arises, then Mayumi will find a replacement, and Luffy will be her final role as she wished earlier.

That said, what do you think about Mayumi Tanaka’s plans to continue voicing Luffy? Let us know in the comments below.