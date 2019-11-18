Noise has made massive strides in the audio and wearable category this year. While I’m yet to test out the company’s fitness bands, I did quite liked their truly wireless earbuds. Noise has also dabbled in smartwatches and is now expanding its portfolio with the new NoiseFit Evolve. It’s an affordable smartwatch that feels familiar and is feature-packed.

Right off the bat, NoiseFit Evolve will give you Samsung Galaxy Watch Active vibes. The smartwatch boasts a round form factor that we have come to expect from smartwatches. NoiseFit Evolve is the company’s first watch with an AMOLED screen. It’s a 1.2-inch screen, which should be bright enough to make it easier for users to see the time, read notifications, and more under direct sunlight.

There’s not a whole lot of room to play with designs in the wearable department (Ahem, Xiaomi Mi Watch) but one can set itself apart with software and features onboard. Noise isn’t providing you a WearOS smartwatch. Instead, the smartwatch runs the company’s custom software with 9 fitness tracking modes, step counter, sleep tracker, and 24-hour heart rate monitoring.

Another highlight of the NoiseFit Evolve will have to be its impressive battery life. The 180mAh battery on board should provide you up to 3 days of battery life and 10 days of standby.

NoiseFit Evolve is priced at Rs. 5,499 and will go on sale starting from November 19, i.e tomorrow. It will come in two variants – NoiseFit Evolve and Evolve Sport. The latter will come in only a single Black color variant whereas the former will have Slate Black, Dusk Blue, and Blush Pink color options.

The design and feature set of the NoiseFit Evolve is pretty attractive but we will have to check it out to see whether it’s worth the asking price. What is your opinion on NoiseFit Evolve? Let us know in the comments below.