Noise ColorFit Pulse 3 Launched With 2.5D Curved Display; Check out the Details!

Homegrown brand Noise has introduced the ColorFit Pulse 3 smartwatch in India under its ColorFit lineup. The ColorFit Pulse 3 succeeds the ColorFit Pulse 2 smartwatch launched last year and comes with features like a 2.5D curved display, Bluetooth Calling, and much more. Check out the details below.

Noise ColorFit Pulse 3: Specs and Features

The ColorFit Pulse 3 sports a 1.96-inch TFT 2.5D curved glass display. It has a metallic chassis with a functional crown. There’s also support for 170+ cloud-based customizable watch faces, which are accessible via the Noise app.

One of the key highlighting features of the smartwatch is its Bluetooth calling functionality. This feat is achieved via Noise’s proprietary TruSync calling feature via Bluetooth version 5.3. The smartwatch claims to offer up to 7 days of battery life (2 days with the calling functionality).

Voicing his thoughts on the launch Amit Khatri, the Co-Founder of Noise said, “The fast-paced lifestyle of today’s youth demands a smart wearable that is both efficient and versatile. As a pioneer in democratizing industry-leading innovation, we understand the needs of young Indians and are proud to launch ColorFit Pulse 3, an ideal companion for those aiming to elevate their daily routine and take their productivity to the next level.“

The Colorfit Pulse 3 offers a plethora of health and fitness-centric features via Noise’s proprietary Health Suite like SPO2 monitoring, 24/7 heart rate monitoring, stress monitoring, female cycle monitoring, and much more. With 100 sports modes and auto workout detection, the smartwatch keeps track of your fitness on the go.

It is also IP68 water and dust resistant. Other features include multiple menu styles, smart DND, call rejection, wrist awake, bright screen time, and much more. The smartwatch is available in Jet Black, Vintage Brown, Silver Grey, Jade Green, and Rose Pink color options.

Price and Availability

The smartwatch is priced at Rs 1,799 and is up for purchase via Amazon (priced at Rs 1,599) and the official Noise website.

