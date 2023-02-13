Noise Buds VS404 with ENC Support Introduced in India

Indian wearable brand Noise has launched the new Buds VS404 TWS as part of the Buds VS range in India. The earbuds support ENC, up to 50 hours of battery life, and more at a sub-Rs 2,000 price tag. This comes after the recent Buds VS102 Pro earbuds, introduced last month. Check out the details below.

Noise Buds VS404: Specs and Features

The Buds VS404 has an in-ear design and features an IPX5 rating for water and sweat resistance. The wireless earbuds have 10mm drivers for enhanced bass and overall audio output. It also supports AAC for HD audio.

There’s a quad-mic setup with support for Environmental Noise Cancellation (ENC) for a smooth calling experience. You can also enable three inbuilt EQ modes, namely, the Bass mode, the Gaming mode, and the Normal mode.

The Buds VS404 is claimed to have a total playback time of up to 50 hours and has the InstaCharge fast charging technology, which can provide a listening time of up to 200 minutes in just 10 minutes. There’s USB-C for charging.

Additionally, the earbuds come with Bluetooth version 5.3 and HyperSync technology for easy connectivity and are compatible with both Android and iOS. You can also access Google Assistant or Siri and use the touch controls.

Price and Availability

The Noise Buds VS404 is priced at Rs 1,299 and can be bought via Flipkart and the company’s website. Although, it is available for Rs 1,499 on Flipkart. They are available in three color options — Jet Black, Forest Green, and Snow White.

So, will you go for the new TWS available in the market? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.

Buy Noise Buds VS404 via Flipkart (Rs 1,499)