Noise Buds VS204 with a Total Playback Time of 50 Hours Introduced

Popular wearable brand Noise has launched the new Buds VS204 TWS in India. The new earbuds come with support for ENC, a total playback of up to 50 hours, and much more at an affordable price. Have a look at the details.

Noise Buds VS204: Specs and Features

The Noise Buds VS204 comes with an in-ear design and a small stem. There’s support for 13mm drivers for a bass-focused audio output. The earbuds also come with algorithm-based environment noise cancellation (ENC) for reduced background noises during calls.

Users can get a total playback time of up to 50 hours and up to 10 hours on a single charge. The Buds VS204 comes with InstaCharge tech, which can provide a playtime of up to 120 minutes in just 10 minutes.

There’s the HyperSync feature for faster pairing as soon as the lid of the case is opened. The earbuds also come with support for Bluetooth version 5.3, a USB Type-C port, and IPX4 water resistance. There will be touch controls too.

Price and Availability

The Noise Buds VS204 is priced at Rs 1,599 and will be soon available to buy via Flipkart, Amazon India, and the company’s website.

The earbuds come in Mint Green, Space Blue, Jet Black, and Snow White color options.