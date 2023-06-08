Noise Buds Trance TWS Introduced at Under Rs 1,000

Home-grown brand Noise has introduced new TWS earbuds called Buds Trance in India. These come with a lot of fanciness, including, fast charging, up to 45 hours of battery life, and much more at under Rs 1,000. Have a look at the details below.

Noise Buds Trance: Specs and Features

The Buds Trance offers an in-ear bean-shaped design and comes packed in a compact case. These are said to provide a balanced audio output with the help of 6mm drivers. There’s also support for AAC support.

The earbuds’ main highlight is its claimed 45 hours of total playback time, which can keep you sorted for a long time. Then, the company’s proprietary Instacharge technology can provide up to 200 hours of listening time in just 10 minutes of charging, which sounds pretty cool.

For those who are into gaming, there’s support for 40ms low latency to enjoy gaming and content with reduced lags. The Noise Buds Trance also comes with support for Bluetooth version 5.3 and the HyperSync, which makes it easier to pair with the last connected device in a jiffy.

Commenting on the launch, Amit Khatri, Co-Founder of Noise, said, “At Noise, we’re always on the lookout to design best quality products which deliver more in less. We wish to serve users with an unmatchable audio experience through Noise Buds Trance, crafted with innovation that will upgrade users’ lifestyles at a disruptive price point. In our endeavor to revolutionize lives by democratizing technology for good, we continue to expand our portfolio with products which resonate well with our new age users.“

Additionally, the truly wireless earbuds come with a USB Type-C port for charging and supports an IPX5 rating for water resistance.

Price and Availability

The Noise Buds Trance TWS retails at Rs 999 and can be bought via Flipkart and the company’s website. The earbuds come in attractive colors like True Purple, True Blue, Jet Black, Snow White, and Space Blue.

Buy Noise Buds Trance via Flipkart