Next Fast and Furious Movie Title and Release Date Revealed by Vin Diesel

After quite some time and leaving us all hanging with a massive cliffhanger, we finally have some updates on the next Fast and Furious movie. Things have been quiet for a while, but now Universal Pictures and Vin Diesel have come up with new details about the title and release date of the final Fast and Furious movie. So, without further ado, let’s take a look at what details have been revealed.

When Is the Next Fast and Furious Movie Coming Out?

Image Credit: Shutterstock/Kathy Hutchins

No one said the road would be easy… but it’s ours. One that has defined us and become our legacy… And a legacy… lasts forever.

The Fast and the Furious franchise has given us some iconic movies. Earlier, the movies were highly awaited by fans. However, recent movies have not been as influential as the previous ones, but the finale of this long-running franchise has fans waiting for its release.

Now, no matter how you personally feel about the franchise, the Fast and Furious movies have grossed over $7 Billlion, making it the most successful franchise Universal has ever brought to the screen. So, it goes unsaid that they will conclude it with a bang, and now all that’s left to see is what awaits us on March 17, 2028.