New Warzone Resurgence Map Haven’s Hollow Revealed at CoD Next

Aryan Singh
A look at Haven's Hollow in Warzone
Image Credit: Activision
In Short
  • Warzone is all set to receive a Resurgence map named Haven's Hollow.
  • The map takes place in the same location as Liberty Falls, and even features Shattered Veil's Mansion as a POI.
  • In terms of size, the map is said to be bigger than Rebirth Island and smaller than Fortune's Keep.

The annual Call of Duty Next event saw the announcement of a brand-new Warzone Resurgence map named Haven’s Hollow. Set to arrive alongside Black Ops 7, the map takes players back to a familiar setting in Liberty Falls, featuring the same Appalachian mountain ranges and Americana-laced aesthetic.

The reveal should come as little surprise to fans who’ve kept up with leaks from reliable sources. As we covered a month earlier, Haven’s Hollow has been described as an extended version of Liberty Falls, with locations from other Black Ops 6 Zombies maps, such as Shattered Veil. Leakers also stated that the Resurgence map was originally planned for BO6, but as confirmed at CoD Next, it’ll be a part of post-launch content in Black Ops 7.

Haven’s Hollow Warzone Map POIs and Size Explained

  • Warzone Haven's Hollow
    Image Credit: Activision
  • Warzone Haven's Hollow Overview
    Image Credit: Activision

As confirmed by the devs, the new Haven’s Hollow Warzone map is bigger than Rebirth Island but smaller than Fortune’s Keep. This places it at a nice middle-ground in terms of scope, which should gel nicely with the frenetic nature of Resurgence. Moreover, it’s low on water bodies, meaning you won’t be able to hide underwater anymore.

In terms of Points of Interest, here’s every POI you can look forward to seeing:

  • Mansion
  • Research Center
  • Coal Depot
  • Lumbermill
  • Riverboat
  • Main Street
  • Train Station
  • Homestead
  • Pond

Most of the POIs are rooted in that retro aesthetic, so the Research Center is the only real ‘modern’ location. Speaking of locations, the Main Street POI is lifted from Liberty Falls, while Mansion is inspired by its Shattered Veil counterpart. Another thing to note is a brand-new Killstreak that we spotted in the Buy Station. Named the ‘Echo Unit,’ the Field Upgrade is described as an “Holographic soldier decoy (which) tricks enemies and captures and holds objectives.”

So, what do you make of the new Haven’s Hollow Warzone map? Be sure to let us know in the comments.

Aryan Singh

A massive gaming nerd who's been writing stuff on the internet since 2021, Aryan covers single-player games, RPGs, and live-service titles such as Marvel Rivals and Call of Duty: Warzone. When he isn't clacking away at his keyboard, you'll find him firing up another playthrough of Fallout: New Vegas.

