New Pokemon TCG Pocket Advance Ticket Event Rewards Over 1200 Pack Hourglasses 

Pokemon TCG Pocket is giving us a lot of surprises on their first anniversary celebration. We have already received five free booster packs and an exclusive card as free login rewards. Now, players are getting a new Advance Ticket Drawing event, which will reward them with plenty of hourglasses.

This event is very much based on luck, as the name speaks for itself. Players with the Advance Ticket will have an upper hand in this event. However, everyone can get some sort of benefit from it. If you are curious, then we have all the info right here that you need to know.

Pokemon TCG Pocket Advance Ticket Drawing Event Details

Players who started playing Pokemon TCG Pocket during the first three months of the game’s release have received an Advance Ticket as their gift mail, which was later stored in their bags. For so many months, the use of the Advance Ticket was unknown. However, the game finally revealed its use.

Image Credits: The Pokemon Company

The Advance Ticket Drawing Event will take place on October 29, 2025, at 11 PM PDT. During the TCG Pocket Anniversary event, the Advance Ticket will be used up, and a random reward from the reward pool will be sent to the respective players’ gift mail, kind of like a lottery. The reward you’ll obtain will be based on a random drawing from the following prizes:

1st Prize: 1200 Pack Hourglasses (100 players)

2nd Prize: 120 Pack Hourglasses (10,000 players)

3rd Prize: 24 Pack Hourglasses (all other players, including players without Advance Ticket)

The Distribution period of the event is from October 29, 2025, to January 28, 2026. Log in to the game anytime during this period to claim your rewards.

While the anniversary event was going well for Pokemon TCG Pocket, the Advance Ticket Drawing Event feels like a setback. Players are furious with the randomized rewards distribution, with one saying, “The 3rd place prize will also be distributed to players with no ticket. WHAT WAS THE POINT.”

The rage is spreading like wildfire across the community. “I don’t know… being first place is really nice, but considering A LOT of people who have been playing for a year will get only two packs, this is kinda frustrating. It would be much better if we could use the ticket to guarantee a god pack from a pack of our choice, for example,” said a user on X.

What is your opinion on the Advance Ticket rewards? Do you feel they should make a change? Let us know in the comments.