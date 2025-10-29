Pokemon TCG Pocket Increases Deck Limit and Level Cap Changes in Latest Update

Pokemon TCG Pocket is celebrating its first Anniversary, and more information about the new game update is here. It will introduce us to some quality-of-life changes. Previously, we saw the new Mega Rising Expansion trailer, which featured the new cards that will be coming in the new update.

This time around, right before the game’s anniversary, we have received more information about the new in-game changes. The update looks quite promising and will surely please the player community. Here is everything about the new TCG Pocket Update that you need to know.

Image Credits: The Pokemon Company (edited by Arnamoy Das/ Beebom)

Pokemon TCG Pocket revealed the features for their first Anniversary Update, and here are all the details listed below:

The number of ‘My Decks’ that can be created has increased from 20 to 25.

The player level cap has been changed from 50 to 60.

The home screen UI has been reworked.

You can now check the favorite icon in the top right corner of each expansion pack and set it as your favorite. On the home screen, swiping left will display your favorite expansion packs.

A favorite button has been added to the pack selection screen.

The UI of the Pokédex screen has been partially improved.

The display range of the illustration for Yamper (included in “Dimension Crisis”) has been fixed.

Minor improvements to some functions and adjustments to text and design have also been made.

Additionally, in line with the contents of this update, the devs have reviewed the event schedule and the content of some events. We don’t know what that means. Maybe we can see more rewards and frequent events after the update. Meanwhile, we are getting three new Mega Rising Expansion Packs on October 30, 2025. The new cards look very dope and might break the meta.

Some TCG fans are excited about the update, with one saying, “I’m glad the deck count is increasing, that’s helpful. I would have liked a sorting feature if possible, but I’ll look forward to it in future updates.”

While the update introduced some good features, it has also disappointed some players, especially ones who already reached level 50. One said, “I wonder if people who got this for 50 have been accumulating points internally.” To which another replied, “It seems that overflowed experience points are not accumulated.”

We can only wait until the update is officially live to find out more details on the features. So make sure to stay tuned.