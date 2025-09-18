Marvel Rivals Summer Emote Lets Players Play Volleyball with Their Friends for Free

Marvel Rivals has deployed yet another patch today, which brings the highly anticipated Summer Special Vol. 2 event after its tremendous success in Season 3. Since the latest Season 4 dropped earlier this month, it brought a new Battle Pass, Fruit of Immortality, full of vibrant skins for most of the roster.

However, it was the summer skins that fans loved most, where heroes donned stunning swimsuits and beach outfits. Upon popular request, more summer outfits have been released with the event, and along with it, you can get a free Volleyball emote to play with your friends; however, it is only available for a limited time. Here’s how you can get it in the game easily.

How to Get Free Volleyball Bash Emote in Marvel Rivals

To get the free Volleyball Bash emote in Marvel Rivals, all you need to do is log in to the game between September 19, 2 AM UTC, to September 22, 2 AM UTC. The emote will be granted to players automatically as soon as they log in to Rivals.

Image Credits: NetEase Games

After this time period, the emote will be sold in the shop for 800 Units. Then, head to your Hero cosmetics menu and assign the Volleyball Bash emote to each hero. Once you do so, pull up the emote wheel in a game and use it with your teammate. From there, you can enjoy playing volleyball with your teammate.

While the emote can only be used by two players at a time, it isn’t confirmed if you can use it with multiple heroes on the battlefield. You can also read our guide here if you’d like to communicate with your teammates better using a mood.

What do you think of the latest emote? Let us know in the comments below!