New Fortnite Leaks Reveal Stone Cold Steve Austin and Liv Morgan WWE Skins

Fortnite and WWE have an extensive list of crossovers, with many iconic wrestling superstars receiving skins on the Battle Royale island. Now, with the release of Chapter 7 Season 2, Epic is expanding this roster, as new leaks reveal that Stone Cold Steve Austin and Liv Morgan will be the new Fortnite WWE skins coming to the game very soon. Here’s everything we know about the collaboration so far.

Stone Cold Steve Austin and Liv Morgan are the Next WWE Stars Joining the Fortnite Roster

According to leaks from reliable Fortnite leaker HYPEX, with the release of the Fortnite Chapter 7 Season 2 update, Epic Games has added files related to skins for both Steven Austin and Liv Morgan. Since the WWE stars don’t have skins in the game yet, the files suggest that these collaboration outfits will soon be coming to the game.

Image Credit: X / HYPEX

Stone Cold Steve Austin is one of the most iconic WWE personalities of all time, with his rugged and loudmouth style becoming synonymous with some of the best onstage personas in the wrestling world. Liv Morgan, despite being relatively new, has been working towards her superstar status since her debut in 2014, and will definitely make another interesting addition to Fortnite Chapter 7 Season 2.

These new skins will obviously not be the first WWE stars to come to the Fortnite Item Shop, with wrestlers like John Cena, Cody Rhodes, Bianca Belair, Becky Lynch, and The Undertaker already being a part of the game’s roster. With Steve Austin and Liv Morgan coming to the game, Epic is expanding the WWE Fortnite skins roster in Chapter 7 Season 2, with more superstars possibly coming in the future. Additionally, Epic could add these new skins alongside the previously reported Fortnite Finn Balor skin.

While the report of Steve Austin and Liv Morgan coming to Fortnite is undoubtedly exciting, it will be interesting to see how Epic will work around the former’s beer-related shenanigans for the family-friendly environment of the game. It is possible that Epic might replace the beer cans with an item like Slurp Juice for Steve Austin’s emote, keeping the spirit of the wrestler’s performance while also keeping things PG.

Are you excited about Stone Cold Steve Austin and Liv Morgan coming to Fortnite? Tell us in the comments below!