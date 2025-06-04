Home > News > New Fantastic Four: First Steps Trailer Released as Tickets Go Live

New Fantastic Four: First Steps Trailer Released as Tickets Go Live

Shashank Shakya
Reed Richards and Sue Storm in Fantastic Four First Steps trailer
Image Credit: MArvel Studios (via X/The Fantastic Four, screenshot by Shashank Shakya/Beebom)
In Short
  • Fantastic Four First Steps advanced tickets are now live.
  • The ticket announcement came along with a trailer, which also gave us the first look at Franklin Richards as a baby.
  • The Fantastic Four: First Steps is set to release on July 25, 2025.

The wait is finally over. The Fantastic Four: First Steps is all set to hit theaters next month, and the sale of its advance tickets is now live. But since this is one of Marvel’s most anticipated movies, you really think they’d drop this news without a little shimmer, did you? Alongside the announcement of Fantastic Four First Steps’ tickets going live, we’ve also got a brand-new trailer for the upcoming movie—and here’s everything you need to know about it.

While the biggest news here is that tickets for this much-awaited flick are finally live, there are a few key details from the Fantastic Four: First Steps trailer that we need to talk about—because, let’s be honest, it’s all pretty exciting.

First off, the trailer gives us our very first look at Franklin Richards, the son of Reed Richards and Sue Storm, as a baby. And if you’re someone who follows Marvel Comics, you already know how big of a deal this character could turn out to be. On top of that, we get another glimpse at the Fantasticar in action, and yes, The Thing finally gets his moment to say the iconic line: “It’s Clobberin’ Time!”

I have to be honest, with every new teaser or trailer that we come across, the movie keeps looking better and better, and at this point, my hopes for The Fantastic Four First Steps are quite high. So, if you are as excited to see it in theaters as I am, get your hands on the tickets before they sell out!

Get Your Fantastic Four: First Steps Tickets Here
