Doctor Doom Won’t Appear in Fantastic Four First Steps, Confirms Matt Shakman

Fantastic Four: First Steps is marching ever closer to its release, and while fans have come up with plenty of theories about what the movie might explore, one question has been lingering more than the rest: Will Doctor Doom show up? Certain leaks and fan theories have suggested that Doom could make an appearance in the film, but it looks like we finally have a definitive answer, and it comes straight from director Matt Shakman himself.

Image Credit: Marvel Studios (via YouTube/Marvel Entertainment, screenshot by Shashank Shakya/Beebom)

Recently, Matt Shakman sat down for an interview with Empire Magazine, where he addressed one of the most persistent rumors floating around the internet—the supposed appearance of Robert Downey Jr. as Doctor Doom in Fantastic Four: First Steps. Shakman didn’t mince words. He clearly stated that Doctor Doom will not appear in Fantastic Four: First Steps. When asked about it, he plainly said that Doom isn’t in his film, so he hasn’t given the character any thought.

“Doom is not a part of my film, and therefore not a part of my purview.” – Matt Shakman

There have been multiple rumors about a post-credit scene featuring Doctor Doom in Fantastic Four: First Steps, but after Shakman’s recent comment, it looks like fans might be in for a disappointment.

That said, we’re all well aware of Marvel’s track record when it comes to misleading its audience to maintain the suspense, so this could very well be another one of their classic misdirects. Either way, let’s wait until The Fantastic Four finally hits theaters to see what it has in store for us.