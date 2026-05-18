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Neverness to Everness May 19 Patch Notes Bring Crucial Gameplay and Boss Fight Fixes

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NTE Patch Notes
Image Credit: Hotta Studio / NTE
In Short
  • NTE patch notes revealed that the next hotfix will be deployed on May 19 at 6 AM UTC.
  • It will improve visuals, fix combat, and resolve other issues in the game.
  • The major fix involves glider deployment and the boss fight glitch.
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Neverness to Everness has just received a new update alongside Phase 2 of Version 1.0. However, the patch still left several existing issues unresolved, while players also continued reporting new bugs and glitches.

Thankfully, the game is now set to receive its second NTE hotfix since launch. This upcoming update aims to address a mix of major and minor issues related to visuals, effects, gameplay mechanics, boss fights, and in-game glitches. With that said, here are the detailed Neverness to Everness (NTE) patch notes recently revealed by the developers for the May 19 update.

Neverness To Everness (NTE) May 19 Patch Notes

According to the official Neverness To Everness (NTE) X account, the new hotfix will be rolling out on May 19, 2026, at 6 AM UTC. The download for the hotfix will be live at the specified time, and players may experience minor lag, crashes, or disconnections during the update.

After finishing, you can log in to the game and experience the following changes in your NTE characters, combats, and visuals, as per the Neverness to Everness (NTE) patch notes:

Visual & Lighting Improvements

  • Improved the overall lighting in Pink Paws Heist.
  • Fixed an issue in Sea Angler where lighting effects on the fishing results screen could appear incorrectly.
  • Fixed a camera problem during Chiz’s Poke Cheek animation in Companion Invitation.

Gameplay & Combat Fixes

Jiuyuan’s Ultimate fixed according to NTE patch note
Image Credit: Hotta Studio / NTE
  • Fixed an issue where Jiuyuan’s Ultimate: Final Reckoning could trigger the Pact Settlement effect incorrectly in certain situations.
  • Fixed an issue where gliders would sometimes fail to deploy properly.
  • Fixed an issue where the Break Resistance effect from Redirect Skills would occasionally not activate.
  • Fixed an issue where some character buffs would fail to activate when entering High-Risk Commissions in Beyond the Rails.

Multiplayer & Co-op Fixes

  • Fixed a multiplayer issue in Pink Paws Heist where character models could glitch after a teammate touched a laser.
  • Fixed an animation issue in multiplayer Companion Invitation where Chiz’s Solo Action – Play in Pool displayed incorrectly.

Event & Quest Fixes

  • Fixed an issue in the Zero’s Companion event where using a trial character as a companion could block progress in follow-up quests.
    • Affected players can now reassign their companion character after the update.
  • Fixed an issue in Beyond the Rails where notification badges could refresh incorrectly.
  • Fixed an issue in the Anomaly Commissions “Saddy Teddy” and “Blood on the Cursed Blade” where the Anomaly sometimes failed to spawn after reaching the target area.
  • Fixed an issue on mobile where the hidden quest Focused Bird Enthusiast could fail to progress properly.
  • Fixed an issue in Owner’s Selection where the results screen could display incorrectly when City Stamina was low.

Boss & Enemy Fixes

  • Fixed an issue where the Anomaly boss Bopp could get stuck inside walls during its second phase.
  • Fixed an issue on mobile where the boss’s health bar could disappear during the Anomaly Hunt: Headless Rider.

Housing & Furniture Fixes

  • Improved the wall placement behavior of the Regalia Griffin and Griffin Volante to better fit their larger size.
  • Fixed an issue where moving the Old Mailbox Anomaly furniture could make it disappear.
  • Fixed an issue where placing a bed on the second floor of Wiener Apartments could cause players to clip outside the house after resting.
  • Fixed an issue where using the drums on the Home Performance Stage furniture could leave players unable to move.
  • Fixed an issue where Anomaly furniture would sometimes stop functioning for a small number of players.

Mobile Fixes

  • Fixed a mobile issue where the hidden quest Focused Bird Enthusiast could fail to progress correctly.
  • Fixed a mobile issue where the boss health bar could disappear during the Anomaly Hunt: Headless Rider.

Localization & Terminology Updates

  • Standardized the English naming for the Arc types Condensate, Hybrid, and Synthesis under the single term “Condensate.”
  • Improved localization quality for several languages.

Stability & General Improvements

  • Fixed occasional crashes that could occur under specific conditions.
  • Fixed various other known issues.

That sums up the Neverness to Everness (NTE) patch notes. Are you looking forward to the new update? Let us know in the comments.

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Portrait of Arnamoy Das
Arnamoy Das

Mathematics Major by degree, Content Writer by profession, and Gym Rat by obsession. Diagnosed with Multiple Hobby Disorder: one day I’m grinding on Roblox, Pokémon, or Genshin; the next I’m sketching anime characters, smacking cricket balls, or hanging upside down. My Nights are for Dostoevsky and Kafka, with psychology and philosophy sprinkled in like seasoning for existential crises. At Beebom, I turn my gaming hours into words that (hopefully) save others from rage-quitting.

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